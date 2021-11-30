If the forecast offered by INEGI already had a pessimistic scenario for the third quarter, the observed data leaves us in an even worse position. Forecasts for GDP growth during the third quarter showed an estimated contraction of -0.2%. The pandemic and the restrictions that the country had to apply to contain it in a context of scarce vaccination have made the Aztec economy stumble, which today sees its economy slow down in a recovery in which the country is already lagging behind, even before contracting.

But what I mean by what I said at the beginning is that the official data tells us that, finally, the forecasts fell short. Well, the pothole that the Mexican economy has run into has caused it to decline by -0.4%. Thus, Mexico notes a contraction that, although it was foreseeable, does not benefit an emerging economy such as Mexico. Well, as I was saying, Mexico was already an economy that started from an unfavorable position. In fact, behind Argentina, we are talking about the Latin American economy that later expects to recover its GDP level.

In addition, it is convenient to point out other risks that we have already mentioned on other occasions.

If we look at the vaccination figures, Mexico is at the bottom of the ranking, at a time of exceptional uncertainty and in which new variants threaten new confinements in Europe. Regarding the recovery and the trend followed to date, we must point out that the stimulus offered by the United States, equivalent to 18% of its GDP, boosted the Mexican economy notably, but high inflation, added to a withdrawal of stimuli which has motivated the Bank of Mexico to raise the reference rate up to 4 times in the same year, threatened for months to stop it.

And in the third quarter he has succeeded, if only in part. But we must know that, although it may have less influence, we are also talking about an economy that, according to data from Columbia University, is very far from the average fiscal response offered by the emerging economies of the region, as well as of emerging countries in the world. In fact, which, due to its size, is positioned as the second largest economy in Latin America, was not able to allocate more than 1% of its GDP to stimulate the economy at a time when it was facing a crisis of dimensions historical.

The current situation, therefore, tells us that Mexico will continue that trend that it maintained months ago, gradually recovering, as long as the pandemic allows. However, we must not fail to bear in mind these risks of which I speak. Well, we have spent months commenting on the situation in this column, warning about some risks to consider and an economic situation –of inflation and the need for stimuli– difficult to manage, and today that situation is more present than ever. A new variant threatens economic activity, at the same time that inflation is at its highest again, awaiting that transitory nature so mentioned by all central banks.

That said, we can stay with the nice part, be pleased and say that the Mexican economy will continue to grow. We can say that this will gradually recover over the months, and in a scenario in which there are no shocks related to the virus. But in the same way, we can also reflect on what happened in this quarter, attend to the downturn that this economy has suffered, while observing the weakness that this recovery presents in this scenario of exceptional uncertainty.

Well, we can be optimistic, but this does not mean that we must also be realistic.

We can continue to allocate efforts and resources to create offices to contradict economic news published by various media, while we continue to neglect a vaccination rate that stands at 39%, very far from other countries such as Chile or Uruguay, which exceed 70% of the vaccinated population. We can continue to dedicate efforts and more time trying to deny that the Mexican GDP has decreased by so many percentage points this quarter, but this does not mean that, as I said, it is the economy that, removing Argentina, later expects to recover from the entire region.

Therefore, I think it is convenient to attend to both scenarios, finding a fairly rational balance if we look at the current context. The downturn that the economy has suffered this quarter is a warning that we are facing an atypical recovery, a recovery in which we see the economy grow during one quarter, and the next we see it contract and in a situation, albeit brief, of stagflation . In short, a recovery full of potholes, with pitfalls that slow down growth and recovery as soon as we get lost.

Well, we recovered, but this is not over yet, I refer to the tests.

