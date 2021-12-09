This is Neom, the city of the future in which flying taxis are the least conspicuous

The dream of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, is a fully sustainable city built with the aim of giving the future “a new home”. But what is true of a project that expects to be completed in 2025?

Recently, Neom has once again made the headlines of the media thanks to its agreement with Volocopter for the creation of the first public service of flying taxis type eVTOL, that is, vertical take-off and landing electric aircraft.

Similarly, Neom recently announced agreements with other companies for the creation of ambitious projects such as an advanced satellite network for connectivity, coral gardens in the depths of the Red Sea, a mega fishery or generation and export of green hydrogen, between many other things.

But what is Neom really and how real is it? Is it something more than the product of a crown prince’s delusions of grandeur or a marketing ploy to whitewash the Saudi dictatorship?

What is Neom

Neom is a city of the future devised by Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, which will have an extension similar to that of Belgium and which will be located at the northern end of the Red Sea coast belonging to the Arab country.

The budget announced for the construction of the more than 26,000 square meters projected is $ 500 billion (about 443,000 million euros) and is expected to be completed in 2025. Its main attraction lies in its concept of sustainability, adaptability and technology at the service of well-being.

Promotional video of The Line, residential town of Neom.

It will be mainly made up of two sectors, The Line (the residential) and Oxagon (industrial). The first will be formed by a strip of 170 km. in length that will link the Red Sea coast with the desert, the mountains and the Tabuk Valley. The second has been designed as a technological and industrial headquarters partially artificially located on the Red Sea.

Why is Neom special

The marketing campaign generated around Neom is as lush as the project itself. According to its creators, it is a futuristic city that aims to “Redefine the country, the region and beyond without separate ways of thinking, without divisions, without restrictions”.

At trailer Neom promo, women with modern clothes, clean energy sources and a lot of open mindedness can be seen in a metropolis that wants to become the next global hub with the best of Arabia, Asia, Africa, Europe and America.

NEOM will focus on nine investment sectors and living conditions that form the structure of its philosophy:

Energy and water

Mobility

Biotechnology

Food

Technological and digital sciences

Advanced manufacturing

Media

Entertainment / habitability

Neom Foundation

From a technological point of view, Neom aspires to be the center of the world in the coming years, since it is not in vain that technologies are the cornerstone for the development of the city.

And, beyond extravagances like a large artificial moon, we talk about more relevant issues such as disruptive solutions for transportation from automated driving to passenger drones, new ways of growing and processing food, patient-centered healthcare for their holistic well-being, high-speed wireless internet as a free good called ‘digital air’, free world-class online continuing education, large-scale e-government that it puts city services within the reach of the citizen, building codes that make zero net carbon houses the standard, a city design that encourages walking and biking and that everything runs solely on renewable energy.

The Volocopter eVTOL.

All services and processes in Neom will be 100% automated, with the aim of making it the most efficient destination in the world, and at the same time they will be implemented in all activities such as legal, governmental and investment procedures, among others. In addition, Neom will be subject to the highest sustainability standards and will provide all transactions, procedures and claims through electronic and paperless means.

The repetitive and arduous tasks will be fully automated and handled by robots. “All these elements will put Neom at the global forefront in terms of efficiency, which will make it the best destination in the world to live », they affirm.

All that seems is not gold

With these premises, Neom aspires to be the safest, most efficient, most future-oriented place and the best place to live and work. But, if from the point of view of the creators and investors we speak of little less than paradise on Earth, there are many doubts that it generates abroad.

The first stumbling block that has come to light is the legitimacy of the location in which Neom intends to be built, since a part of it It is located in the home of the Huwaitat tribe, which has been established in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the Sinai Peninsula for generations and even before the Saudi state was established in 1932. According to various international media, the eviction of 20,000 members of the tribe has already been scheduled without have been informed of their next place of residence.

Not only that, but Neom, included within the Vision 2030 project in Saudi Arabia, will be independent of government framework of the Kingdom. In other words, you will have a lot of independence in relation to laws and regulations, except sovereignty.

All this makes many analysts suspect of the true objective of its creators, since it is seen by many as a place destined to the tourism from high places with the elite of Saudi society as the main beneficiary in an environment in which the current repression experienced by the citizens of the Arab country will be parked at the door of Neom.

Suspicion of murder also hangs over the project. Abdul Rahim al-Huwaiti, one of the main opponents of the project and a resident of Khuraibat denounced that they had “begun the process of evicting people to deport them from their lands. They arrested anyone who said they are against deportation, that they do not want to leave, that they want to stay at home, that they do not want money.

In the same video posted on YouTube, he stated that “I wouldn’t be surprised if they come to kill me at my house now”. Later the same day, he filmed video from his rooftop of police entering his home. Other citizens of Khuraibat recorded videos of shooting from outside his home, before the Saudi authorities reported that he had been killed in a shootout with the regional security forces, claiming that Abdul Rahim wounded two members of them. “

Will Neom do more than just satisfy the wishes of a wealthy heir? Will it represent a turning point in technology and the way of conceiving cities? The future will speak.