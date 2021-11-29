This year we already got the big surprise with Tale of Immortal, an open world RPG title that caused a real sensation. The harvest of thousands of simultaneous players was a new symptom of what is already a reality: the Asian market is experiencing a new youth from the hand of great talents of a new generation.

Black Myth: Wukong, Project Relic, Project M, Honor of Kings: World, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers … the list is endless and now a new contender joins the squad. This time it’s the turn of Myth of Empires, an open world survival game with multiplayer mechanics which is in the Early Access phase. Or what is the same, be among the 10 best-selling titles of the last week on Steam.

In SteamDB we can see that it has been placed at the top of the Valve platform. Therefore, it has managed to reach its maximum player peak with 43,914 simultaneous users and is only a few days old. Released on November 18, Myth of Empires has been developed by Angela Game and presents us with a world of the ancient East.

We will start with absolutely nothing, in a huge sandbox world having to collect resources, build our own homeland, gather armies and launch into the conquest. All of it in multiplayer PvE and PvP format.





Are up 64 kilometers of map to explore, with spectacular and very varied landscapes. The mechanics range from forging armor, planting crops, taming horses, or preparing for battle. For this last aspect we will have more than a hundred weapons, which can be used with multiple strategies.

You can also create clans, forge alliances or expand territories aggressively and diplomatically. Myth of Empires is fully committed to freedom of choice for the player and also It has texts in Spanish.