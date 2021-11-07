One of the things I liked the most when I debuted my iPhone 5 was the ability to put an extra row of apps on the home screen. Yes, okay, it’s a minor detail, but the order of those apps it’s something I’ve been paying a lot of attention to for a long time. An attention that has led me to some conclusions that I consider interesting to present.

A hierarchy according to use

Of course, when it comes to organization, everything falls within the realm of personal opinion. What I present below is exactly that, but after several questions and comments from friends and interested people, I think it gives us a chance to reflect on it. I tell you then, How do I organize the apps and information on my iPhone?.

I must start by saying that my organization system has been the same since practically my first iPhone or, at least, since we can organize applications in folders. I have always preferred have only two pages of apps: the main one, with the apps I use every day, and a secondary one, with the rest of the applications.

Given the number of applications available that second page I have always organized it with several folders at the top, and with the secondary apps immediately below. The hierarchy of applications is something that I have always been clear about. Then, over time, the apps that were occupying a secondary folder, the second page of apps, or even the main screen have changed. New features have appeared or the apps have simply jumped location.

And then the widgets and the App Library arrive





At one point in the evolution of my ordering, widgets arrived. These widgets have been changing their location in the different versions of the operating system, so they do not enter what we are talking about until in iOS 14 they could start to blend in with the icons, on the home screen.

From the first betas I had my reluctance to alter my home screen. It is true that the information provided by the widgets is very interesting, but at the same time take up quite a valuable space.

In iOS 14 too app library arrived, a system that took care of organizing all our applications in folders, without us having to do anything about it. A feature that I loved from day one and that I use regularly.

Four pillars: proactive, current, day-to-day and others





And we finally come to the organizational system that I use today. Mentally I organize it in four large sections: proactive, current, day to day and others. The “proactive” section refers to information that I have to consult beforehand, to plan. This is the widgets section.

And where do I have it? At widget area, on the left from the main screen. There I can see my reminders for today, calendar events, weather information, the stock market, especially from Apple, and the time in other countries, to locate certain news and people.

The second section is what I call “current” refers to what is currently happening and focuses on the notification center. Here I can see my news sources, follow publications, receive messages, emails and, ultimately, manage the information of the moment. I always try to manage the notifications the moment they arrive, to prevent them from piling up or I could lose sight of something relevant.

Four sections that, once internalized, take me directly to what I want to do without distractions.

The third section, that of “day to day” is my home screen. Here I have located the apps, and only the apps, that I use every day, many times a day. Camera, Photos, Messages, Mail, Reminders, Notes, Slack, Shortcuts… Here are the apps that in 95% of inquiries to my iPhone I will have to use.

And finally “others “, which is simplified in the app library, just to the right of the home screen. By not having more pages I can access it directly with a single gesture. Very comfortable for all the apps that have no place on the main screen.

In the end, my interaction with the iPhone is simplified and, in a way that I already have very internalized, I go directly to what I want to do at all times. Left planning, top notifications, center apps and right other apps and managements. A system that avoids distractions, focuses me on what I’m going to do and that is really comfortable for me.

As I have already started by saying, the issue of organization is extremely personal. However, there are several of you who have asked me or shown interest in this topic. So this is the way I organize my iPhone.