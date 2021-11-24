The arrival of the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro also brought a new camera module: the largest ever seen on an iPhone: with new lenses and the ability of a new Cinema mode that has ended up attracting the attention of users.

The design, slightly retouched at this point, of the new iPhones as well as the new color of the Pro, alpine blue (in my opinion one of the prettiest of all generations of Apple’s smartphone) make us want to protect our new device with a cover that protects this new design but that also contributes to this point of elegance and difference that the new models have.





For this, this time we bring you the new proposal of the veteran accessories brand Mujjo. On other occasions we have shown you things like Touchscreen Gloves, gloves with 3M Thinsulate protection compatible with touch screens and very good design, and in that line, last year with the iPhone 12 we already talked about their covers, with which this year was not going to be less.

Designed to protect and enhance your iPhone 13





Mujjo’s proposal always brings simplicity and elegance, with very high quality materials and very good finishes. Of the three cases that we have had the opportunity to test, all are extremely light – with a surprising weight in hand when we pick them up – and also very compact.





Yes indeed, protects the iPhone on all four sideswithout obstructing the speaker openings, the Lightning connector, or the mute tab. In addition, the buttons on all models are silhouetted in the same material as the rest of the accessory, which gives a very good feeling of continuity and minimalism.





In the case of the brown leather iPhone 13 case, we have a very simple silhouette to minimize thickness as much as possible and enhance comfort in hand, especially now in winter where aluminum is usually colder.





The material is treated with aniline oil that enhances the color and allows it to provide a little more protection and a change over time where the tonality can become more natural with that typical “used” touch that adds personality to these types of covers.





Protection is essential since it covers the entire camera module up to what is strictly necessary so as not to generate more wingspan, and in hand it is very comfortable and has a good grip. When using it on a day-to-day basis, putting it in pockets, briefcases or bags is not a problem and gives a little more security to our precious iPhone 13, which we could further reinforce with a tempered glass protector for the screen (it would have been a good point to incorporate it into this product).





The chamfering of the casing rises by one millimeter around the screen to provide protection against accidental scratches If we leave the iPhone 13 face down on a table, but it does not feel more uncomfortable when using it or it greatly modifies the appearance as such. It can be used with MagSafe chargers through it, but it is not compatible with magnetic clamping, in case you have a vertical dock.





The brand also offers the Leather Wallet Case, an “all in one” case that incorporates everything we have seen in the edition of the younger brothers of the range, but with the addition of a practical back pocket where you can store a card.





It is very thin, and we will not be able to put much more than one card, but in return we do not increase in thickness as it would happen with Apple’s MagSafe wallet. The material, just as excellent as the non-pocket version, including the same velvety interior that will protect our iPhone without a scratch.





Special mention to camera area of ​​the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, very protected also considering that we have one more camera. The rigid edge and again the bevel of the screen give us a great sense of security without giving up a very low profile in wingspan: I have carried the case model with leather portfolio aged in blue for weeks, and it has been comfortable in all day-to-day situations – especially when you don’t worry about leaving it on tables in restaurants, the office or at home.





These models even train a Mujjo certificate of authenticity, ensuring strict quality control of each piece. This is because these cases are largely made by hand, which is why the brand offers this extra overhaul as a guarantee of quality.





The other model that I have had the opportunity to test these weeks is the iPhone 13 Pro case, with a card holder, in black. In this version for the model with fewer inches of screen, the card holder has the classic format with a top opening (in the models for the iPhone 13 Max, the opening is lateral to make it more comfortable) And allows remove cards very easily.





If you are looking for a excellent case for your new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, do not forget to take a look at these Mujjo proposals: high quality construction, components and comfort at a price that barely reaches € 55 in the largest models, and around € 45 in models without a card holder. A very elegant and practical to use your new acquisition on a day-to-day basis, enjoying a good design and finishes.