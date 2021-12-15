We mentioned it recently, how 2021 has been the year of live television on the Internet in Spain. What began at the end of 2020 with the arrival of Pluto TV became an avalanche of services offering free channels to watch from the smart TV, PC or mobile.

The latest to join the party is Xiaomi, the popular Chinese brand will offer a new service on its televisions: by name My TV +, the new app that will officially arrive in 2022, has already begun to appear on some smart TVs of the Mi brand. In Genbeta we have been able to take a look at it and we will tell you a little about the current experience.

Free international channels for Xiaomi TVs will arrive in 2022



mitv +

If you are the owner of a Xiaomi television model, it is possible that you are part of the group of users who are receiving the application from now on. This is a beta version which is being sent only to a limited number of devices.

If you press the “My” button on your remote control to go to the start of your TV, you may get a notice offering you the installation of the new app for free. The installation takes a few seconds and allows you to test the new Xiaomi live TV from your TV.





At first glance it is a service very similar to what we see in options such as Pluto TV or Tivify, that is, a programming guide and a long selection of free channels in which to watch all kinds of live content.

However, for now it has more in common with something like Plex TV since all channels are international and practically all the content is in English. However, by 2022, when the service is officially launched, Xiaomi has confirmed that the idea is to bring the same content in Spanish.



Programming Guide – MiTV +

At the moment there are few options that it offers, basically you only have the channels and you can navigate through them with the arrows or touch down to see the programming guide. The image quality of some channels is better than those of others, and the content, although varied, is not of the highest quality, although this is common in this type of free services.

Before finalizing the installation, you can review the privacy notice and the (very long) list of channel partners that will be able to analyze all kinds of details about your device, its use, and advertisements and personalized content.