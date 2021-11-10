Just a few days ago Dead by daylight He started releasing teasers for his next killer to get his mouth started before his official debut. Now we have all the information and we already know that the Dead by Daylight’s new killer is The Artist, which will arrive accompanied by a male survivor and, finally, an original map (that of Silent Hill and Resident Evil were licensed) from Behavior Interactive, something that had not happened for more than a year and a half. Below you can see the trailer of Portrait of a Murder (portrait of a murder), the new chapter of Dead by Daylight that can already be tested on the PTB, although its official release date has not yet been revealed.

As had been speculated, The Artist seems to be a Entity cultist with a strong relationship with the world of crows. And it is that these animals are a fundamental part of the power and gameplay of the assassin, who will use her winged allies to injure and locate survivors. For his part, the new survivor is Jonah vasquez, whose great attraction is to arrive with a new blessing perk, which will allow us to play with three of them if we take into account that Mikaela Reid has already landed with two of her own. The new map is named Eyrie of Crows, which could be translated as something similar to Aguilera de cuervos.

The update that will include the Portrait of a Murder chapter will also have many other new features, but we will still have to wait for it. In the meantime, we invite you to take a new look at the trailer released by Dead by Daylight so that you become so familiar with it. appearance of La Artista as of Jonah Vasquez. Remember that this DLC will arrive this month of November on a date yet to be confirmed and that it will have a price of 7.99 euros, although it can also be purchased with iridescent shards, the free in-game currency that can be obtained simply by playing.