The Gunk was one of the surprises that were announced at the 2020 Xbox Showcase. The new title developed by Image & Form Games has already been stated that it will arrive exclusively on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, as well as their own The creators of the game ruled out that The Gunk will arrive at launch on any platform other than Xbox. Although, now that you can pre-download The Gunk, which will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass day one, we have known how little size we will need in our console to install the game.

The Pre-downloading The Gunk on Xbox is only 10.51 GBYou are already waiting for the typical day one patch, we can confirm that this third-person survival game, where we will have to explore, craft and survive on an unknown planet, will not have a significant weight at all.

On The Gunk We have Rani, part of our space carrier duo, struggling to earn a living when she stumbles upon a virgin planet teeming with life. Rani and her colleague have come in search of valuable resources and it seems that they have hit the jackpot … As they discover the latent secrets of a broken civilization, they must fight against a toxic parasite, the gunk, in addition to facing a mistrust that does not more to grow.

Use your glove of power to end corruption, uncover ancient secrets, and heal the planet. Enjoy the relationship the crew builds as you explore this unique planet. Use your wits and reflexes to overcome the challenges that await you. What stories are hidden in this mysterious abandoned world?