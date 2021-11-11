One of the most popular filter feeders, Digital Chat Station, clearly indicates that the “Xiaomi 12 will be available next month”. A fact that, in itself, may not tell us much.

But if we look at Lei Jun’s own statements regarding MIUI 13, stating that will arrive in december, to which we must add the launch routine of the past Xiaomi Mi 11, leaked for the first time at the end of December 2020.

Xiaomi 12 goes to December

Xiaomi 12 will be available next month, and MIX4 has recently joined the Dream Team, so many people are struggling with how to choose. The former is mainly based on Qualcomm’s new platform, the screen and the main camera are dominant. – Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) November 11, 2021

As we can see, the information seems quite consistent. As the data that points to a 2K resolution LTPO screen for this Xiaomi 12 also seem, being able to offer an adaptive refresh rate that goes from 1Hz to 120Hz, depending on the content displayed.

The type of battery is unknown, although some rumors already point to a hyperfast load of 200W and great autonomy. The camera module would bet on a 50MP main sensor manufactured by Sony and not by Samsung, in addition to a 20MP selfie camera that would incorporate important software developments.

The cover design corresponds to HoiINDI —You can take a look at his work in this video. This three-dimensional design is based on a possible Xiaomi 12 Ultra, based on secondary display already seen in the Xiaomi 11 Ultra.