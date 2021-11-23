this is its new and spectacular design

OnePlus has been in the shadows for a while due to its few new features and its increasingly less interesting devices. The company is embracing a strategy that the majority of users who closely followed the birth of OnePlus do not like. Today we have important news, because the design of the next OnePlus 10 Pro It has been leaked and confirmed with a leaked sleeve. It is still early to confirm all the details of features or price, but it is possible to take a look at the future smartphone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will bet on a great camera and curved screen

There are several renders that have been leaked on the device. Now a case that will be officially launched confirms that these renders could be real or very close to the final design. The OnePlus 10 Pro I would bet on a large triple camera module attached to one of the sides. Something like Samsung did with the Galaxy S21.

The rest of the device is quite simple, something normal when viewing renders. The rear part would be made of glass and the frames in metal. The front part would house a curved screen, slim bezels and a corner hole in the screen.

The design differs from previous generations, mainly by the camera module rear. The rest of the device is quite similar to others OnePlus and also to various competing devices.

The importance of the camera module in the general design makes us think that its photographic section it will be one of the greatest incentives. The sensors seem quite large and Hasselblad will continue to have a place in the signing of cameras.

Will the OnePlus 10 Pro be recommended?

OnePlus has long since ceased to be a company of cheap high-end mobiles. Its most important devices are launched with prices of 900 and 1,000 euros / dollars, so that you can no longer pass any detail to improve.

Its software has deteriorated and the little local presence it has in the markets could leave the next generation somewhat forgotten. East OnePlus 10 Pro It will arrive with the TOP hardware on the market, but also with one of the highest prices.

It is difficult to recommend any 1,000 euros / dollars mobileEspecially when there are options for half the price that offer similar features and a near-premium high-end experience. What do you think of this OnePlus 10 Pro?

