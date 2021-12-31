Although in recent years the survival-horror genre has been on the rise, especially thanks to great titles such as Resident Evil Remake 2, the truth is that the genre was quite forgotten for several years, especially due to the low level that productions achieved. .

However, since the resurgence of the Capcom franchise, games in the genre have been on the rise. After several indie games that have bet on titles of this type, now it is the turn of Team Clout, who has released the first ILL gameplay teaser, a new survival horror with Unreal Engine 5.

This is ILL, the new survival horror with Unreal Engine 5

For those who do not know, ILL will be a horror game in the first person, following in the wake of the new installments of Resident Evil, which have been betting on this type of camera since the seventh installment, as long as we do not take into account the remakes of classic games.

They recreate Skyrim in Unreal Engine 5 in a video that looks spectacular

As we can see in the video, ILL will be a new survival horror with Unreal Engine 5, the new graphics engine from Epic Games, of which we have already seen some titles in motion, such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the new installment of the franchise created by Ninja Theory.

Ultimately, as Team Clout pointed out, ILL will take advantage of both Nanite and Lumin. However, you should keep in mind that this is a really small team. Therefore, you have to be aware of the possible limitations that the title could have.