This is how your mobile has to be to play Call of Duty: Mobile

In the case of the operating system designed by Google , your phone will require at least 2 GB of RAM and a version equal to or greater than Android 5.1 , which was left behind long ago.

From own Activision website specify what are the requirements to find out if Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with your smartphone. The company differentiates between iOS and Android , but whatever your device, you will hardly have what you need to play.

This title brings together some of the users’ favorite maps to involve players in very dynamic and fun games. However, in order to enjoy them, your mobile must meet some requirements , but don’t worry, according to the company’s instructions, the safest thing is that you can run the application.

On the other hand, Apple mobiles will need a RAM memory under the same conditions as terminals that have Android and have iOS 9.0 or a higher version.

These are the essential requirements to be able to play. Anyway, it is possible that even complying with them the video game will not be enjoyed in full conditions since your phone is not that powerful. Although if graphic quality is not a problem for you, it is enough to have a fast internet connection to dominate the games.

Best mobile to play CoD: Mobile

In the market you can find a huge number of alternatives that offer a sublime performance. The most important thing is the processor, with a high quality one you will enjoy the maximum quality visual, but if it does not have a screen in conditions the change will not be so noticeable.

Therefore, possibly the Better option to play Call of Duty: Mobile is the newly launched Realme GT NEO 2. It is a terminal with prodigious specifications. Examples of this are his Snapdragon 870 5G, its 20 Hz AMOLED E4 screen and its innovative cooling system. Without a doubt, you will more than meet the requirements and become the king of the battlefield.

In fact, it is currently discounted on Amazon with a discount of almost 100 euros over its original price. A complete outrage considering that its launch was literally two days ago.