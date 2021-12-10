We continue to know the changes that Movistar customers will experience as of February 7, 2022. If yesterday we knew that the old Fusion rates (discontinued) would increase their price by 3 euros, today we have news that will affect all customers who have contracted Netflix with Movistar. As we know, the global streaming giant decided to raise its prices in Spain in October. Movistar did not directly transfer the increase to its clients and, in fact, will not do it until the month of February. This is how the Movistar Fusión X2 and X4 rates will remain with Netflix included.
Before entering the matter, it is convenient that we review the movements announced by Netflix in the month of October. Specifically, the streaming platform has increased the monthly fee for two of its rates. The basic plan for a screen with standard quality or SD will continue to cost 7.99 euros. However, the standard mode for two screens with HD quality has risen 1 euro and now costs 12.99 euros per month. For its part, the Premium mode for 4 screens in 4K quality has risen 2 euros and now costs 17.99 euros per month.
Movistar Fusion X2 or X4 from February
In the case of Movistar, a few years ago it reached an agreement with Netflix to include its content in its television offer. It was the first major integration agreement of our country that was not limited only to putting the application in the deco, but all content was integrated as if it were Movistar + own content. This allows you to find it with the search engine and many other things.
This created the X2 and X4 modalities of the Fusion rates which are basically the equivalent of Netflix’s Standard and Premium plans. But, in addition, they added 1GB more to the rates for browsing, an additional mobile line with 200 MB and calls at 0 cents and a price 1 euro cheaper (0.99 to be exact) than on the platform itself. In other words, almost all advantages for Movistar clients.
The operator has been charging 11 euros for the Netflix X2 plan and 15 euros for the Netflix X4 plan. Now, customers are going to start being told that their rates go up in price for this reason. The operator will have paid it for the client between October and February, but from that moment on, the increase will be applied to the monthly bill. The X2 plan will be fixed at 12 euros and the X4 plan in 17 euros. The rest of the advantages are maintained.
So it is Fusion with Netflix X4
- Total Plus Merger with 4 X4 lines – 217 euros (current fee 215 euros)
- Fusion Total Plus X4 – 192 euros (current fee 190 euros)
- Total Fusion X4 – 167 euros (current fee 165 euros)
- Fusion Selection Plus with All Soccer X4 – 137 euros (current fee 135 euros)
- Fusion Selection Plus with Fiction X4 1 Gbps – 121 euros (current fee 119 euros)
- Fusion Selection Plus with Fiction X4 300 Mbps – 111 euros (current fee 109 euros)
- Selection Fusion with Champions X4 1 Gbps – 122 euros (current fee 120 euros)
- Selection Fusion with Champions X4 300 Mbps – 112 euros (current fee 110 euros)
- Merger Selection with LaLiga X4 1 Gbps – 122 euros (current fee 120 euros)
- Merger Selection with LaLiga X4 300 Mbps – 112 euros (current fee 110 euros)
- Fusion Starts Infinite X4 1 Gbps – 98 euros (current fee 96 euros)
- Fusion Starts X4 300 Mbps – 97 euros (current fee 89 euros)
- Fusion 0 X4 1 Gbps – 82 euros (current fee 80 euros)
- Fusion 0 X4 300 Mbps – 75 euros (current fee 73 euros)
This is Fusion with Netflix X2
- Total Plus Merger with 4 lines X2– 212 euros (current installment 211 euros)
- Fusion Total Plus X2 – 187 euros (current fee 186 euros)
- Total Fusion X2 – 162 euros (current installment 161 euros)
- Fusion Selection Plus with All Soccer X2 – 132 euros (current fee 131 euros)
- Selection Fusion with Champions X2 1 Gbps – 117 euros (current fee 116 euros)
- Fusion Selection with Champions X2 300 Mbps – 107 euros (current fee 106 euros)
- Merger Selection with LaLiga X2 1 Gbps – 117 euros (current fee 116 euros)
- Selection Merger with LaLiga X2 300 Mbps – 107 euros (current fee 106 euros)
- Fusion Starts Infinite X2 1 Gbps – 93 euros (current fee 92 euros)
- Fusion Starts X2 300 Mbps – 86 euros (current fee 85 euros)
- Fusion 0 X2 1 Gbps – 77 euros (current fee 76 euros)
- Fusion 0 X2 300 Mbps – 70 euros (current fee 69 euros)