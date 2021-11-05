The subscription service Xbox Game Pass Not only does it offer us unlimited access to an extensive catalog for a moderate amount per month, but it also gives us the opportunity to discover games that we would not know otherwise. That is the case of Unpacking, an independent puzzle game that has become one of the surprises of the year in Game Pass and that he is receiving a multitude of compliments. Today we tell you how the first notes of this peculiar game that is now available at no additional cost on the Microsoft subscription platform.

Below you can see the notes of the main media international

Press Start Australia – 100

God is a Geek – 95

GameSpot – 90

IGN – 90

WellPlayed – 90

COGconnected – 86

Easy Allies – 85

Noisy Pixel – 85

Hardcore Gamer – 80

Siliconera – 80

Screen Rant – 80

PC Invasion – 75

At the time of writing this article, Unpacking has a grade point 84 on Metacritic with 14 reviews contemplated in its PC version (the one with the highest number of analyzes so far). Not bad for the Australian study Witch Beam, since Unpacking is their second game released. The title puts us in the shoes of a young woman and tells us about her life through the changes she has made. Each level is a different episode of his life in which we not only discover what has happened to him, but we must open all the boxes and place the objects with pleasure, in its right place and trying to find the spaces in rooms that are sometimes very small. Remember that Unpacking is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One and that you can play it at no additional cost on Game Pass.