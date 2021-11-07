When we talk about mental illness, it is common for there to be some confusion: it is not the same to go through a sad, downcast, or discouraged season than to suffer from depression; Having sporadic mood swings is not the same as having bipolar disorder; It is not the same to eat one day more than is convenient than to suffer from an eating disorder.

The same goes for the anxiety. Feeling nervous and anxious from time to time is normal. It can be passed to us before an exam, if we have an important assignment at work or with personal problems that particularly concern us. This is not the same as having a anxiety disorder.

People affected by this problem may feel unable to lead a normal life due to the feelings of anguish and stress produced by situations that for others are completely normal and manageable. Although it is a disease that makes those who suffer from it suffer a lot, usually with therapy and if necessary with the help of some medications, these people can achieve lead a normal life and regain control of your emotions.

What is anxiety and its different types





Anxiety is a mental illness that causes the sufferer a irrational fear of everyday situations that are objectively unthreatening. In an anxiety disorder, if it is not remedied, these fears do not disappear but normally increase over time, affecting their ability to lead a normal life.

There are different types of anxiety. Some characteristics are common to all of them while others are specific to one in particular.

1. Panic disorder. Attacks of terror that appear suddenly and can cause sweating, palpitations and chest pain, making you think that you are about to have a heart attack.

2. Social anxiety disorder. Also called social phobia, it supposes an exacerbated worry and nervousness caused by daily social situations, for fear of being judged by others, being ridiculed or embarrassed.

3. Specific phobias. Irrational fear of concrete things, such as heights, closed spaces, some animals …

4. Generalized anxiety disorder. Feelings of terror caused by non-existent or unrealistic reasons.

How can you tell if you suffer from anxiety

The difference between, say, normal and pathological anxiety is not always easy to distinguish. If it’s subjective, what is considered normal? Here are some symptoms that can help you determine if you have an anxiety disorder, and you might want to ask for help.

1. Excessive worry

It is the main symptom of anxiety: excessive fear and worry. But what is excessive?

In this case, it is considered excessive concern if you have distressing thoughts most days of the week for more than six months. In addition, they are thoughts that interfere in some way with your normal day to day and that can cause other problems, such as stress or fatigue.

The key is whether that worry is causing you suffering and problems leading a normal life.

2. Trouble sleeping

Having trouble falling asleep or sleeping straight on is a sometimes minor problem, when it occurs only occasionally, for example before an important event.





But if it happens to you often that you can’t sleep because you feel nervous Because of a specific problem or nothing in particular, and you spend the night tossing and turning in your bed, it may be a sign that you suffer from anxiety. Also if you just wake up you are already anguished, with your head at a thousand per hour and you are unable to stop.

3. Irrational fears

If you feel a disproportionate fear of an everyday situation, like taking the elevator, or sporadic, like running into a snake, you may have a phobia, which is a type of anxiety. By disproportionate we mean a paralyzing fear, that you are unable to overcome and not up to the risk that this situation supposes, in principle much less.

Many phobias are not obvious, either because they appear suddenly where there was no fear before or because they are related to unusual situations that the person suffering from them has not encountered in decades.

4. Muscle tension

Anxiety disorders are often accompanied by muscle tics such as clenching your fists or jaws, so internalized that the person who suffers from it may not realize that he is doing it.

Exercise it’s a great way to release that tension and keep your muscles in check. Some people with anxiety need to wear dental dams at night, because once they are asleep they clench their jaws again without realizing it.





5. Frequent indigestion

Although anxiety is a mental illness, it often manifests itself in physical symptoms throughout the body. One of the most common are digestive problems: malaise, nausea, gas, constipation or diarrhea are some common symptoms that can be related to anxiety.

Often both problems feed back: digestive discomfort produces anxiety and the more anxiety, the greater digestive problems.

6. Stage fright

Most of us are nervous about speaking in public. But if in your case nervousness occupies your head several hours a day for weeks Before your intervention and it does it in a way that makes you suffer and prevents you from carrying out your normal life (it does not allow you to concentrate, it takes away hunger and sleep …), you may have a social anxiety disorder.

Fear does not take place only before the event, also after: people who suffer from it can spend days and weeks thinking about how they did it and how others judged them.

7. Insecurity

A social anxiety disorder does not only manifest itself when the affected person must speak in public: often any social interactionLike talking to an unfamiliar person at a party, it becomes a source of anxiety due to insecurity.

This anxiety can transform into tremors, nausea, flushing, or sweating. This can make it difficult or impossible to maintain normal social relationships, meet new people, or progress both in school and at work.

8. Panic attacks

In a panic attack the patient experiences a sudden feeling of terror accompanied by physical symptoms like chest pain, palpitations, sweats, blurred vision …





Not everyone with panic attacks has anxiety, but if panic attacks recur, that person may have a panic disorder. Those affected often live in a state of anxiety, fearing the next panic attack and avoiding places where they have previously suffered from panic attacks.

9. Distressing flashbacks

Remembering and reliving traumatic events is one of the symptoms of post-traumatic shock syndrome (PSTD), which until recently was considered another type of anxiety and not a pathology in itself.

For people with anxiety, they often they are not memories of traumatic experiences, or at least not obviously traumatic, but from moments that were especially distressing, such as having been ridiculed or having been very scared.

10. Exacerbated perfectionism

The obsessive attention to detail is one of the symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder, but something similar can happen to people with anxiety disorders: if you spend a lot of time worried about not making mistakes, or about mistakes made in the past, or because of how you could do better something that has already been done, it may be an anxiety problem.

11. Question yourself continuously

Self-criticism and self-exploration are very healthy, but when they become a pounding echo inside your head that continually questions everything you do, it may be a symptom of an anxiety disorder.

People who suffer from it ask themselves difficult questions to answer, such as: “Do I love my partner as much as my partner loves me?” and suffer with uncertainty of not being able to give a complete answer.

Causes of anxiety

As with many other mental illnesses, it is not clear what causes anxiety, but it appears to be a conjunction of factors ranging from the biochemistry of the brain to changes in the environment through genetic factors. Sometimes anxiety disorder runs in several generations in the same family.

Tips for managing anxiety

Treatment for anxiety includes going to therapy and some medicines that are prescribed by prescription and should not be taken without medical supervision, such as antidepressants, antipsychotics and anxiolytics.

But there are some lifestyle changes that can help keep anxiety under control.

1. Cut down on caffeine

Try to reduce your daily caffeine intake by drinking less coffee, tea, chocolate, sodas, and energy drinks. Caffeine stimulates the nervous system and it can accentuate the symptoms of anxiety.

2. Eat right and exercise

When you exercise, your brain releases substances that help reduce feelings of stress and that improve your general mood.





3. Sleep and rest

Anxiety takes its toll, among other things, due to exhaustion. Create a routine that helps you rest and if you have trouble sleeping, consult your doctor.

4. Always consult your doctor

Before starting to take any medicine or herbal product, always consult a specialist, because some of them can have components that worsen anxiety symptoms.

This article was originally published by Rocío Pérez in November 2017 and has been revised for republication.

Images | iStock

In Vitónica | Situations to avoid if you want to lose weight and suffer from anxiety