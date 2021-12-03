Within your daily work you receive all kinds of cases in the office. The problem is when cases are presented as patients with signs of sexual or family violence. Sometimes they tell you directly and sometimes you don’t mention it but you can detect it during the auscultation and questionnaire. That is why it is necessary to know how you should act in this type of situation as stipulated by law.

As part of the activities for the 16 days of activism against gender violence, the virtual course began “NOM-046 and its application in the prevention and care of violence. General features” for public health personnel, coordinated by the National Center for Gender Equity and Reproductive Health (DGEGSR) and the General Directorate for Quality and Health Education.

Health services represent a unique and privileged opportunity space for the detection and care of violence. Women attend at least once in their life, but they do not always spontaneously state that they are experiencing violence and that it is the reason for the care. For this reason, the development of knowledge, skills and abilities for the performance of health personnel at all times is central, said the director general of the National Center for Gender Equity and Reproductive Health (CNEGSR), Karla Berdichevsky Feldman.

He pointed out that the Official Mexican Standard NOM-046-SSA2-2005 establishes that people, particularly women who face rape, have the right to receive comprehensive care immediately.

Steps to take with patients who show signs of sexual violence

He indicated that it is important that affected women receive prophylaxis in the first 72 hours after the assault to avoid sexually transmitted infections including HIV, in addition to an emergency contraception method to prevent an unwanted pregnancy.

She explained that when it was not possible to prevent pregnancy as a result of rape, all women are under legal protection, so they have the right to receive voluntary termination of pregnancy services without the need to file a complaint, but at a simple request.

Berdichevsky Feldman mentioned that, from a public health perspective, the prevention and care of gender violence is framed in the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO / PAHO (2013) has pointed out that the most frequent mental health problems are depression, suicide attempt, post-traumatic stress disorder, sleep disorders and eating habits.

Some risk behaviors, such as precocious sexual activity, alcohol abuse, tobacco and drug use, lower rates of contraceptives and condoms, were associated with physical and sexual abuse identified in the care provided in health services. Health.

In addition, he pointed out that NOM-046-SSA2-2005 is mandatory for the institutions of the National Health System.

The director of Medical Benefits of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, Célida Duque Molina, stressed that this rule is a priority and also mandatory in the medical units of the IMSS.

Medical care for patients of sexual violence

He announced that from December 8 to 10, an international congress will be held where the mental health of women who have been victims of sexual and family violence will be addressed.

The deputy director of Attention to the Rightholder of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (Issste), Vanessa Prieto Barrientos, also participated, who recalled that Mexico was one of the first countries to sign international agreements that provide a protection framework for the women.

He highlighted that since 2019 the Issste has developed awareness-raising activities for health service providers. From November 22 to 26, the Specialization Week in Prevention and Timely Attention of Gender Violence was held.

The head of dispatch of the General Directorate of Quality and Health Education, Vanessa Vizcarra Munguía, pointed out that the objective of the course is that the personnel in training and those already working in the country’s medical units know in detail the content of the NOM -046-SSA2-2005 on family violence and sensitize them about the importance of detection, care and reporting.