David Miller got a job at NASA without having made a single job application there, and after previously attending an interview with Boeing.

When we were little, surely we had in mind a series of professions that have not been fulfilled, such as being a footballer or an astronaut, but sometimes these dreams can become reality, and to get there it seems that it is not necessary or seriously intending to do so. at least that is how it seems to have happened in this story.

Now a story has gone viral where David miller, who initially applied for a job at Boeing, was hired by NASA, and didn’t realize it until he signed the contract.

David Miller explains this in a video on TikTok stating that shortly after graduating from the University of Washington as a mechanical engineer, he was looking for a job for a position at Boeing.

So he went to a job interview for Boeing, and the recruiter also tipped him off that there was another similar position on the Manipulators, Analysis Graphics, and Interactive Kinematics (MAGIK) team.

Miller also confirmed her interest in this second job offered to her, but she didn’t know exactly what MAGIK was doing and asked for more details about the job during the interview.

It should be noted that the NASA MAGIK team determines the feasibility of robotic operations on the International Space Station.

Curiously, Miller only attended one interview and weeks later he was offered the job at MAGIK, but without knowing that he belonged to the POT. Nevertheless, It wasn’t until orientation day that he realized that he was actually going to work for NASA itself., as stated in the contract when signing it.

Apparently at that time the NASA MAGIK team approached Boeing because they needed people, and recruiters from NASA and Boeing were using the same pool of job seekers to offer them both jobs, to see which one they could better fit in.

This story tells us that sometimes landing our dream job comes at the most unexpected time.