In case you are looking for something more than looking at your figure when you are in front of a mirror, some of the examples that we have been able to find currently on the market may help you. And it is that smart mirrors are not the most demanded elements within the technologies of the connected home, but they are they can give us a futuristic touch that many may be attracted to.

There are several types of smart mirrors. Those that have lighting dimmers and Bluetooth speakers for connection to mobile devices, others that simulate the experience of a Smart TV, and those that need a little more technical knowledge to start them up at home through a Raspberry Pi, software and a lot of patience.

Smart mirrors with integrated Bluetooth

They are the cheapest, and present a more than attractive option to have Bluetooth speakers in the bathroom. In addition, we can regulate the brightness and warmth of the lighting. They are also usually IP44 certified, which makes them resistant to water, humidity and rust. Below these lines we leave you with some examples.

STARLEAD LED Mirrors





They are available in various sizes, from 600 x 800 mm to 700 x 1,000 mm, the latter being the largest model. Mirrors have touch switch on, brightness adjustment, and even a system so that the glass does not mist while the light is on.

The LED light emitted by the mirror has a color temperature of 6,500K. As for its Bluetooth speakers, they offer stereo sound and we can connect them to any mobile device.

STARLEAD 700 x 1000 mm LED Illuminated Bathroom Mirror with Touch Sensor Switch, Anti-fog Pad, Multifunctional Smart Wall Mounted Mirror, Energy Saving

S’Bagno LED mirrors





With characteristics very similar to those mentioned above, in addition to being rectangular, we can also obtain them in sizes of 800 x 800 mm. What’s more, they also have models that emit light only on the side.

Regarding the features present, we also have stereo Bluetooth and an anti-fog system that works through a protective film that prevents the mirror from fogging up. Brightness can be adjusted up to 1,800 lumens and the manufacturer assures that its useful life is about 50,000 hours.

S’bagno LED Illuminated Bathroom Mirror, with Integrated Bluetooth Speaker, Dimming Function, Color Change, Demister Pad and Touch Sensor Switch (600 x 800 mm)

The mirrors also have a motion sensor to turn the light on or off automatically if we are near or far from it. They are also IP44 certified for water resistance.

S’bagno 600 x 800mm Illuminated LED Bathroom Mirror, with Built-in Bluetooth Speaker, Dimming Function, Light Color Change, Anti-fog Pad and Touch Sensor Read: The new Gunnlaug curtains from Ikea will help you improve the acoustics of your living room by reducing echoes and outside noise

S’bagno circular LED mirror





Another alternative to consider are smart mirrors with a circular shape, in case we are looking for a more convenient design for our bathroom. With characteristics similar to those already mentioned, an advantage of this model is the ability to modify the color temperature of the light, going from a warm tone with 3,000K to 6,500K white light.

S-bagno – Round bathroom mirror with LED lighting, 600 mm diameter, with integrated Bluetooth speaker, adjustable brightness, dehumidifying pad and contact sensor switch

Mirrors with Smart TV functions





Without a doubt, they are the most expensive, since in addition to presenting some of the characteristics already seen of the mentioned models, they can also project any type of content on the panel, being practically a television, but installed in a mirror.

The most popular manufacturer of this type of technology is Duriglass, who through their website offer multiple models that differ in hardware and size. These mirrors have Android as an operating system, and are built in an aluminum frame and a mirror with dielectric treatment.

The bathroom mirrors feature a 21.5-inch panel with touch response, IPS LED technology and Full HD resolution. The manufacturer also offers models for the bedroom and living room, with 4K resolution and up to 55 inches in size. Higher models also offer HDR10 + compatibility, a 20W sound system, and HDMI and USB inputs.

Companies such as Miralay or Oculting also have similar solutions, in addition to a custom configurator. These types of products are also usually purchased by companies and luxury hotels where they integrate technology into everyday objects..

Do it for yourself

There is a very large community around making smart mirrors with the help of a Raspberry Pi. Incorporating the Magic Mirror software into this microcontroller and choosing the ideal materials, we can install a smart mirror and configure the HUD to our liking.

The process requires patience, especially for those who have not yet entered this world. Through the Instructables portal we can obtain more details on how to proceed with the experiment. The steps specify the disassembly of a computer monitor, and a manual work of the wood that will be used as a frame for our mirror.



Image: Wicked Makers

From the Wicked Makers channel we can also see how they carry out this project step by step. What’s more, provide a detailed blueprint guide for creating a smart mirror that we can purchase on your website.

The Magic Mirror software is quite complete, and over the years its creators have been implementing many improvements and customization. You can find more information about this software in its Github repository.