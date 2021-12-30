This is how you can get the Tomb Raider trilogy for free on PC

As you surely already knew, Epic Games Store he’s been giving away a ton of games these last few days as part of his promotion Christmas, which sadly has already come to an end. But the good news is that they decided to close with a flourish by giving away the modern trilogy of tomb Raider in its final version, which includes all the DLC content released for these three titles.

The Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy It is already available for download at this time through the Epic Games Store, totally free of cost. This time the time limit to get it will not be 24 hours, but you will have up to Thursday, January 6 at 10AM Central Mexico Time, to acquire it without paying a single penny.

It will be necessary to download each of these games separately, and you only need to have an account of the Epic Games Store to redeem them. Below are the links for you to download once you have logged in:

– Tomb Raider

– Rise of the Tomb Raider

– Shadow of the Tomb Raider

And speaking of Tomb Raider, recently came to light new details about the animated series he is preparing Netflix and here you can take a look at them.

Editor’s note: Now Epic Games did shine with free games. The modern Tomb Raider trilogy is sensational, and each game manages to maintain a consistent level of quality, something that doesn’t always happen within this industry. If you’ve never played any of them, and you have a PC capable of running them, I highly recommend that you give them a try.

Via: Epic Games Store