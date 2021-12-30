Despite the controversy generated by the Mister Chief’s appearance in Halo Infinite as AI, some players may be wondering how they can get this AI for their spartan in the multiplayer of the game. This cosmetic joins the list of new options that you can buy in the store to customize your Spartan. Unfortunately, the drawback is that you will have to pay the equivalent of 20 euros for this package, that is, 2,000 credits.

That’s right, Mister Chief’s AI in Halo Infinite is not a cheap cosmetic, but neither is it necessary to win or play better. In return, you will get the legendary AI model and color, a rare charm, an epic nameplate, an epic vehicle emblem, an epic armor emblem, and an epic weapon emblem.

This is how you can get Mister Chief’s AI in Halo Infinite

The controversy about this cosmetic basically lies in the fact that 343 Industries is being asked to find a better balance on the cost of future cosmetic items in the game, allowing players to access this series of cosmetics more easily. If the Mister Chief AI package in Halo Infinite interests you, then this is what you need to do to get it, once you have 2,000 credits:

Head to the store

Select the “Mister Chief” package.

Buy the package

Equip «Mister Chief» in the Body and Artificial Intelligence section