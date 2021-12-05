Lewis Hamilton was the fastest driver in FP1 and FP2. Max Verstappen has responded in FP3. The variety of tires used, from times to mark the fastest lap and fuel load makes it very difficult to know who is the favorite on pole or who may be over his rival. The only reality is that Verstappen starts the weekend eight points ahead of Hamilton. And of course, the grid position of both, as well as Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas as his companions, you can define this fight and even the title.

Leaving aside the fight for the title between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the same duel that Red Bull and Mercedes have, the classification of the Saudi Arabian GP has many points of interest. The performance of Ferrari with Carlos Sainz or of Alpine with Fernando AlonsoAfter the Asturian’s podium in Qatar, he will be key in defining the top grid positions in the duel they hold for the noble zone with McLaren and AlphaTauri. Live with Motor.es all the excitement of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP with our live commentary.