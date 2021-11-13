Lewis Hamilton has set the tone in FP1 of the Brazilian GP, a session in which Red Bull has hidden its cards. And with this scenario of doubts and uncertainties, in which it is difficult to see who can be stronger, the qualifying sprint weekend format places the first critical moment before the eyes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Almost without ‘anesthesia’, the two contenders for the title they are played being in the first position of the grid for the sprint race on Saturday which will define the final grid of the Grand Prix and after which a five-place penalty will be applied to Hamilton for changing the combustion engine.

Nevertheless, Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas have also shown signs of being very fast in Sao Paulo. With only one free practice session, it seems difficult to assess how far Ferrari is from the two leading teams, McLaren’s position or if Alpine’s good work is further from reality or from a FP1 marked by the different work of each team. For all this, We invite you to experience the excitement of qualifying for the Brazilian GP with our live commentary. We can’t think of a better plan for Friday afternoon!