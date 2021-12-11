The die is cast. Long months of emotions, controversies, victories and defeats end up being concentrated in a single weekend. The Abu Dhabi GP will decide the drivers ‘and constructors’ titles of Formula 1 in a 2021 in which the championship has been polarized at the highest level. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton play for the drivers’ title and arrive tied on points, although the Red Bull driver has one more victory than his rival. For its part, the constructors’ title has Mercedes in a privileged position at the start of the last appointment of the year with 28 rental points.

Be that as it may, anything can happen on a Yas Marina track that opens its configuration for this season. The changes to the track are intended to offer greater overtaking possibilities, but they can also make a difference in terms of performance between the big players in the championship. And it is that beyond the fight for the titles, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz play the fifth position of the championship, while Ferrari and McLaren play the third place in the constructors’ classification. Live all the excitement of the Abu Dhabi GP, starting with the free practice sessions, with our live commentary.