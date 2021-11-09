The events in the Calendar app allow you to write down much more than the name and time of the meeting or appointment. We can add information such as the place, directions and annotations, URLs, attachments and we can also invite participants. Some participants with whom we can communicate in a very simple and direct way.

Comfortable in certain events, essential in many others

The reason for inviting participants to calendar events is so that all of them can see the event information and also RSVP and even request a time change. With all this we can coordinate from a small meeting to a conference with dozens of people. And if at any time we need to get in touch with all of them we can do it easily, exactly like this:

We open the app Calendar on our Mac. We secondary click on the event that interests us. We select Send mail to all participants or * Send message to all participants.

If we decide to communicate by email we will see that, after choosing the corresponding option, the Mail app opens with an email that already contains certain information. At the top we will notice all recipients, in the subject the name of the event and in the body, at the bottom, a reference to the same event together with the day and time of the same. Here we simply write the lines that we consider appropriate, attach the necessary information and touch Send, that easy.

If we need a more direct communication method, maybe something too less formal and also shorter in format, we can choose to send a message. Responding to this brief, instead of opening the messages app we will see that it is the same Calendar, it shows us a small window where we can write our message.

Of course, for events with few participants it may even be faster to manually search for addresses in the Mail app, without going through the calendar, but from a certain number of people this method greatly facilitates any management. A functionality that can go unnoticed, but the most interesting in many cases.

Image | Estée Janssens