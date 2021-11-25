Power consumption is one of the biggest expenses that mobile operators can have while it is also one of the main causes of emissions that pollute our planet. The use of renewable energy reduces the environmental impact and Vodafone has already put the batteries in this regard. Vodafone’s network in the UK already runs on 100% renewable energy and this new antenna design called “Eco-Tower”, in addition to improving coverage in rural areas of the UK, will also contribute to being more environmentally friendly.
Wind antennas
The design of these new antennas that Vodafone is manufacturing together with Crossflow Energy, combines Crossflow wind turbine technology with the latest innovations in solar energy and batteries to create a source of energy that does not depend on being connected to the electrical network.
The use of renewable energy reduces the environmental impact of the place and is also respectful with the birds that may fly over the area. “This is a fantastic opportunity to show how our self-powered Eco-Tower solves the problem of harnessing the wind to deliver not only that significant carbon reduction, but also significant business benefits,” said Martin Barnes, CEO of Crossflow Energy. “In the case of Vodafone, it will help accelerate the expansion of rural connectivity, transform energy consumption patterns and generate significant economic and carbon savings.
“Our turbine technology has equally strong applications for many other industries, but having such a high profile player like Vodafone implementing our Eco-Tower is a great support for us and our technology.”
0 emissions by 2030
The UK Vodafone network has minimized its consumption thanks to more efficient network equipment and the dismantling of the less efficient 3G radio infrastructure. The operator plans to emit 0 emissions by 2030 and apply it to its entire supply chain in 2040.
Other environmental initiatives of the company include the use of more energy efficient 5G radio units. A test of this new wind antenna will be carried out at the end of 2021 before carrying out a wider deployment in the United Kingdom.
“We are committed to improving rural connectivity, but this brings some very significant challenges. Connecting antennas to the power grid can be a major barrier to achieving this goal, so making these sites self-sufficient is a big step forward for us and for the mobile industry, ”said Andrea Dona, Director of Networks at Vodafone . Projects that are being developed in the United Kingdom but that may also be a future solution to improve the connection of rural areas in our country.