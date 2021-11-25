Power consumption is one of the biggest expenses that mobile operators can have while it is also one of the main causes of emissions that pollute our planet. The use of renewable energy reduces the environmental impact and Vodafone has already put the batteries in this regard. Vodafone’s network in the UK already runs on 100% renewable energy and this new antenna design called “Eco-Tower”, in addition to improving coverage in rural areas of the UK, will also contribute to being more environmentally friendly.

Wind antennas

The design of these new antennas that Vodafone is manufacturing together with Crossflow Energy, combines Crossflow wind turbine technology with the latest innovations in solar energy and batteries to create a source of energy that does not depend on being connected to the electrical network.

The use of renewable energy reduces the environmental impact of the place and is also respectful with the birds that may fly over the area. “This is a fantastic opportunity to show how our self-powered Eco-Tower solves the problem of harnessing the wind to deliver not only that significant carbon reduction, but also significant business benefits,” said Martin Barnes, CEO of Crossflow Energy. “In the case of Vodafone, it will help accelerate the expansion of rural connectivity, transform energy consumption patterns and generate significant economic and carbon savings.