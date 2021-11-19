Tom Holland recalled how he learned that Williem Dafoe would be joining the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home to reinterpret Green Goblin

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the presence of Williem Dafoe has been confirmed, who returns to play Norman Osborn / Green Goblin, a role he played in 2002, which caused surprise even for Tom Holland, current interpreter of Spidey.

At the event held in Los Angeles to present the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland recounted how he first saw Williem Dafoe on set.

Holland talked about meeting Willem Dafoe, aka the Green Goblin, for the 1st time on set while also revealing a technique the production used to keep some actors a secret. pic.twitter.com/sNVWXK7oaS – Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) November 17, 2021

“I just ran into this guy in a cape… And he took off his hood, and I was almost freaked out, I thought, ‘Oh, my &% $, (Green) Goblin is here”.

In the second preview, the armor that Green Goblin used in Spider-Man of 2002 was seen, almost two decades away Williem Dafoe will reinterpret one of the five villains that Spidey will face in the next adventure of the wall-crawler in the Cinematic Universe from Marvel.

Spidey’s challenge in the new battles

Holland also recalled one of the important moments of the new Spidey film, which while on stage it will look impressive on the screen, at the time of filming it was a tough challenge.

“We filmed it over and over again … and I remember my knuckles were bloody … it was horrible, it was such a difficult moment, but in the movie it is so spectacular … Peter Parker has never been seen like this“

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

Source: SMASH

