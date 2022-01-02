Spider-Man: No way home has been sweeping the box office since its premiere in theaters on December 16, now Tom Holland and Zendaya have talked about the end of the film (EYE SPOILERS)

In Spider-man: No way home, For the first time in the cinematic history of the wall-crawler, the identity of our hero, neighbor and friend is revealed, generating a great conflict between his responsibilities as a Super Hero and his normal life, and putting those he loves at risk. When he enlists the help of Doctor Strange to restore his secret, the spell opens a hole in his world, unleashing the most powerful villains in any universe to ever fight Spider-Man. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge to date, altering not only his own future forever but also the future of the Multiverse.

Spider-Man was able to stop the Multiverse from breaking apart further and send all the villains back to their own universe, but at what cost? The end of Spider-Man: No Way Home watch Peter Parker make one of the hardest, if not the hardest, decisions of his life. Knowing that he is the catalyst for everything bad that unfolds around him and that there is only one way to put an end to it, Peter asks Doctor Strange to cast another spell: to make everyone forget the existence of Peter Parker.

While this sends the likes of Doc Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and the Lizard back to their place of origin, it also means that everyone who knew Peter’s secret before Mystery revealed his secret will forget that Peter Parker once existed. Sadly, that includes his girlfriend MJ and his best friend Ned, not to mention allies like Doctor Strange or Happy Hogan (the scene in front of Aunt May’s grave is really harsh).

The plan works, and subsequently Ned and MJ are accepted to MIT. But they no longer recognize Peter. The movie ends with Peter trying to reconnect with them and explain who he is, but seeing how happy they are without him and Spider-Man prefers not to. Maybe it’s better this way.

Tom Holland and Zendaya admit to being very sad about the ending

Two weeks before the launch of No Way Home, Marvel.com spoke with the stars of the film, Tom Holland and Zendaya for a discussion full of spoilers, including the sad ending of the film. Talking about the movie as a whole for the first time, the two let their guard down and confessed that they are sad about the ending as well.

“I actually hate that we’re in these interviews like, ‘This movie is so much fun!'” Zendaya explains. “I cried throughout the movie. And the first thing I said when we finished was: ‘This is very sad.’ “It’s brutal”, Holland added. “It’s hard. It is bittersweet.

Yet is it? Because it is very bitter “Zendaya joked. As if he wasn’t getting the sweet part.

Holland explained that Peter is “Starting a new chapter. And he has cleared his name. It is free from all those things. And the people he loves… ». Before Zendaya interrupts to remind him, technically, at the end of the movie: “He has lost everyone he loves.”

Holland then added: ‘The people he loves are safe and alive. (All alive except one, it should have been pointed out)

Zendaya reminds him that considering the world they live in is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “They are never safe!”

And considering that the two of you are saddened by the ending of the movie that you have known all this time, what about the fans who, after months of waiting, will now be affected by this poignant conclusion?

“Sorry”, Zendaya is quick to add, before noting that she wanted Peter and MJ «They went to the university [juntos]». “I wanted them to have a happy ending”, Holland added. But he knows that is not in the cards of these two. “We are still here, we feel good. We are proud of the movie. It would have been great for them to go to college and just enjoy the sunset. Unfortunately, that’s the way it is.

Finishing the interview, Zendaya suddenly realized: “There will be a lot of really upset little kids who are going to be like, [ imita los lamentos ]».

Still looking on the bright side, Holland said: “We may be teaching young children a lesson that they may not be ready for. But, [al menos la película] it’s entertaining.