This year in my house, although we continue to put it on a lot, it seems that we have taken some qualms about putting the heating on at all hours. Both because of this of the most expensive and cheapest light sections and because we have discovered equally warm but low consumption alternatives.

Because now the vast majority of appliances oriented to winter and to fight against the cold (heaters, stoves, radiators, etc.) have a high energy efficiency. A very interesting option are the electric radiators, a modern version of the classic radiators that heat the same but use less.

Today we have found lowered on amazon one of the models with the best reviews on the platform (more than 500 positive evaluations). It is a model of the Lodel brand, for 149 euros 98 euros:





Count with one slim and lightweight design (55 x 6 x 58 centimeters and 5.6 kg) to be fixed in one place or moved from one room to another, made of aluminum. With 900W of power, this thermal emitter is low consumption.



LCD digital chronothermostat

It is very intuitive, since we can control it through its digital chronothermostat with LCD display and even control it using your remote control. It has four different functions: comfort, economy, antifreeze and automatic.

Lodel RA6 – Low Consumption Digital Thermal Emitter, 900 Power, 6 Elements, Programmable, Ultrathin and Light Design

This particular model is designed to heat up quickly, depending on the brand, rooms of about 10 to 15 m². If we want more capacity we also have two other larger models, although the price varies:





