Without much trying, but with a mix of talent and opportunity, this actress landed a major role in Shang-Chi. This is how the UCM takes the UCM from anonymity to stardom.

The actress Meng’er Zhan, which gives life to Xialing, the protagonist’s sister in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was not known before the film. However, this turned his career around. The celebrity touched on the process that brought her to the top.

“In fact, this is my first movie. He didn’t know that he was auditioning for Shang-Chi. I saw a group chat message saying they needed a girl who could speak Chinese and English at the same time. I sent in my self-recordings, got a callback, and they flew me in to do a screen test with Simu. That’s when I found out that I was auditioning for a Marvel movie. [risas] I feel like there is a huge difference between performing on camera and performing on stage, keeping the energy going take after take.

I asked Sir Ben the same question [Kingsley]. Working with him was like having a master class every day, just looking at him. I asked him because he also has theater experience. He said: “When we are on stage, we are landscape artists. When we are in front of a camera, we are portraitists ». That clearly made sense, that’s how it is and it really helped me a lot.”, He mentioned.

For her part, the interpreter mentioned what she expects from her character in the future and how she sees what is coming for her in the future. UCM.

“I’ve read a lot of comments and fan posts asking what’s next for Xialing And I’m just as excited as everyone I can’t say anything on behalf of Marvel But, for me, I’m into this!

I ask myself those questions every day: How did you train on your father’s compound? How did you create a fight club in Macau? In the ending credits scene, she can be seen sitting on the throne with Razor fist and Jon jon standing next to him. She is now the new leader of the organization and continues to call herself the organization of the Ten ringsBut, to me, what kind of Ten Rings organization is it without the real Ten Rings? I think Xialing might want them. I think it will be great. [Risas]”, He concluded.

