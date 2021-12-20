In this curious study, just published in Evolution and Human Behavior, men over-perceive the attractiveness of unattractive women (but not attractive women), while women underperceive the attractiveness of attractive men (but not the unattractive ones).

Different tastes shaped by evolution

People must make inferences about the suitability of a potential mate based on incomplete information. Under such uncertainty, there are two possible mistakes: people could over-perceive the desirability of a partner, which could lead to regrettable mating behavior, or they could misperceive the desirability of the partner, which could lead to losing a valuable one. chance.

How do people balance the risks of these mistakes? Do men and women respond differently?

From an analysis of the relative costs of these two types of error, we generate two new hypotheses about the biases in the initial perception of the person: male overperception of attractiveness bias (MOAB) and female underperception of attractiveness bias (FUAB).

Participants who were recruited through social media, an email distribution list, and a diverse sampling, rated the attractiveness of unknown targets of the opposite sex twice: once from a blurry image, and once from an image. clear. By randomizing the order of presentation (blurry first versus light first), the unique effects of uncertainty were isolated, which was only present when the participant first viewed the blurry image.

Finally, men over-perceived the attractiveness of unattractive (but not unattractive) women, while women perceived the attractiveness of attractive (but not unattractive) men less. These findings highlight the importance of incorporating algorithms in cognitive bias analyzes.

Because men and women have different ways of deciphering beauty, as well as other different interests, which later translates into average preferences for playing with one or the other toys from an early age: