In Yedá, the project could be described as “hybrid”, explains Tilke: urban and temporary, but built almost “from scratch” from an old parking lot.

His company, which has designed almost all the latest circuits, receives commissions for future Grand Prix, which “can ask to go to an area that they want to highlight.”

It is after “studying the plan of the city on Google Maps and on the ground, to identify a space large enough to install the paddock, and then find around it an interesting track five or six kilometers long and at least 12 meters wide“.

The works consist of “redoing the last layer of asphalt and, eventually, removing the islands that separate the two directions of circulation.”

The limitation of the terrain

In Saudi Arabia, different preliminary studies were carried out by the promoter of the World Championship, Formula 1, before the company became involved in the project at the end of 2020.

The location, in an enclave by the sea in the northern part of the city, had already been chosen, and the route imagined.

“We worked with F1 to find the ideal track, first in a global way and then in detail”, says the son of the famous circuit creator Hermann Tilke.

On a space “90%” virgin, “we have more flexibility but we are always limited by the terrain: here, a narrow spit by the Red Sea“.

A hybrid track for the first ever Formula 1 match in Saudi Arabia.

With no streets to take or buildings to avoid, “that allows us to have combinations of fast curves, which is not normally possible in the city,” where 90-degree angles are normal.

But on the other hand, it was necessary “raise the area to install a drainage system, build new streets and modify the slopes”, details Carsten Tilke.

Whatever the location, the specifications do not usually vary; “to produce action for the spectators, good images for television, the possibility of overtaking, and if possible, different strategies”.