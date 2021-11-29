Cowboy Bebop, the new Netflix series and reboot of the famous anime, recreated a famous scene from the original show and one of the actors spoke about it.

Netflix continues to insist on live-action adaptations of anime to see if, once and for all, that works. This time he tried with Cowboy bebop and recently premiered its first season.

Just over the end you see one of the most iconic scenes in the anime, which is the fight between Vicious and Spike. For it, Alex Hassell, which gives life to the first, referred to the assembly of said part. These were the actor’s statements.

“I would love for the answer to be that it was incredibly funny and amazing, but the truth is, it was incredibly specific, it was actually immensely awkward. You noticed the tension in my pants and then your legs started cramping and it’s like, “Do we have it? We have it?” It was a lot, like, putting my hair right above my eyes“Mentioned the artist.

In addition, he took the opportunity to comment on the flashback seen at the end of the season, as well as his vision of what lies ahead, if the story continues.

“We shot that at the end of the season, after we’d been through the entire season … I mean, I’m not like a Method actor, digging up shit about my life, but being fucking intense: trying to be on the brink of collapse all the time, trying to put yourself in the mental space where you thought your best friend was dead and discover that your girlfriend has been fucking him and your dad wants him to kill you. So let’s go back to when Vicious was, yeah, still very violent and screwed up, but being able to make jokes, that was pretty refreshing. And it’s so easy to do those things with John Cho because he’s so light and witty and dry and expressionless. I was like, “If we make it more Cowboy Bebop, can I have a little more of this? It would be really good“, He concluded.

Source: Collider