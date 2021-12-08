This is how they react in networks to Lolita Ayala's Christmas line

From the official Twitter account of the journalist @LolitaAyalaN, a post was shared where you can see a shirt with the face of the news anchor, where as a title you can read: “Christmas mood”, the Tweet was not perceived and it was strongly received by Internet users who have maintained a general liking among the more than 500 comments generated so far.

The Christmas season begins to be more palpable every day, the Christmas spirit takes over social networks, businesses and consumer trends, so it is likely that you will find all kinds of Christmas souvenirs in shopping centers even before the celebration for On the Day of the Dead, this season has seen a great increase in the development of all kinds of products with themes and colors that allude to the arrival of the end of the year parties, such is the case of Lolita Ayala’s Christmas line that has put in conversation the networks for the fun clothes with which it adds to the Christmas mood.

Within the conversation on social networks there is a general feeling for the grabbing of the merchandise, it is commented on different occasions that it is desired that a Lolita shirt be the gift that is expected under the tree, some others, only celebrate the irony with that the garments have been created and applaud the initiative and creativity of the prints on the garments and products.

Within her publication by the journalist, a strong reception by Internet users can be observed, since so far 838 Retweets have been registered, just over 599 Tweets cited and an approximate of 15,2 thousand reactions.

The store

Inside the store it is possible to find different types of products, such as; hats, mugs, t-shirts and sweatshirts, it is also mentioned that as of December 10 it will be possible to find a collaboration between the Mexican rapper known as El Alemán and the journalist Lolita Ayala. For sale there are two variants of the Christmas mood of the host of news spaces, which have a price of 549 pesos and it is suggested that they are in stock and with shipments within and outside the national territory.

The Journalist has enlarged the hearts of Internet users with the sale of her products, which generate a feeling of irony within the prints and designs, also within the page it is announced that the sales of the products are for the benefit of the foundation “Solo Por Ayudar, IAP”

