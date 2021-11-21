This is how they have illustrated it throughout history

Notice: an earlier version of this article was published in 2015.

156 springs have fallen since the first edition of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland was published. Since then, the global and intergenerational success of Lewis Carroll it has been adapted, deformed, molded and interpreted in various ways, not only in its textual form but also in its visual aspect. There is not a single Alice: there are thousands, hundreds of them, as we have imagined, drawn and filmed over the decades.

Illustrations have always been a central element of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. They have contributed to mystifying and beautifying the surreal and fantastic universe designed by Carroll. There is a paradox, however, that the first illustrations drawn by John Tenniel, the man Carroll commissioned to capture the universe of Alice for the first time, were not published given the objections that both the author and the artist put before the quality of the edition created by Macmillan in 1865. 20,000 suspended copies, the original 20,000.

Apparently, Carroll had extraordinary control of his work, and all his complaints were attended to with thoroughness by Macmillan. The early copies, made in July 1865, were not put up for sale. A second edition was printed with speed for the Christmas campaign, but the cover was already dated 1866, following the custom of the time. That original edition has acquired an exceptional value, and some of the surviving copies are very high prices.

Tenniel’s original illustrations (1865)

Tenniel's drawings survived in this way. Also in 1865, Appleton would obtain the rights to publish the work, and would put it on sale almost simultaneously in the United States (although, like Macmillan in the United Kingdom, dated 1866). It was the founding milestone for Alicia and her illustrations – those made by Tenniel's creative prodigy. From there, his work would serve as a model for other illustrators fascinated by the story of Lewis Carroll.





































The relationship between Tenniel and Carroll was explosive. The second overwhelmed the first with all sorts of details about how his imagination viewed Alicia’s world, to the point of despair. The figure of Alice, in particular, would be inspired not so much by Alice Lidell, the girl from whom Carroll took the name for his book. She was a brunette, and Alicia has always been blonde. Tenniel was loosely based on Mary Hilton Badcock, a child daughter of a close family who does more closely resemble Alice’s final form.

Carroll’s own drawings (1887)

Before Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, the man behind the pseudonym Lewis Caroll, commissioned Tenniel to draw the Alice in Wonderland universe, it was he himself who drew both the characters and the odd passage in the fantastic novel. He did so between 1862 and 1864, in a manuscript provisionally titled Alice's Underground Adventures. They were issued as a facsimile in 1887, two decades after the immense success of Dogson's work.









































Color Comes: Arthur Rackham (1907)

Somewhat more than forty years later, at the beginning of the 20th century, Alice in Wonderland it was already a classic of world literature. It is logical that, once the copyright expired and the work passed into the public domain, the editions would multiply. In 1907 no less than eight were published. From then on, all of them would compete with each other, offering a fertile field for the development of the illustrative task. One of them was drawn by Arthur Rackham, who made romantic drawings of Alice, for the first time in color. A marvel all of them.





































Alicia flapper, by Willy Pogany (1922)

The distinctive illustrative art of the 1920s also deformed and molded Lewis Carroll's Alice. Hand in hand with Willy Pogany, a Hungarian author as influenced by the style of other Eastern cultures as by the aesthetic spirit of that happy decade, Alicia became, in 1922, a flapper of plaid skirt above the knee, short hair and fashion of the time. An exceptional example of the historical diversity through which illustrators and animators have approached Alicia.

































Weisgard’s Burst of Color (1949)

Alice in WonderlandFrom the second half of the 20th century, it became a very fertile field for the imagination and expressiveness of illustrators. One of the most remarkable works of all time is that of Leonard Weisgard, whose 1949 illustrated edition continues to be admired today for its avant-garde lines and, above all other considerations, the lively colors that give Alice a renewed, elegant and joyful life. and his world of adventures.





































The Disney Classic (1951)

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland They have been taken to the movies on many occasions. The most symbolic and memorable of them all was produced, of course, by Walt Disney, in the early 1950s. The lines of Alice, this time an animated story, were in keeping with the Disney style, and it quickly became one of its classics. Today, much of the image that many of us visually associate with Alice owes everything to this film.

































Alicia, Dalí version (1969)

Given the imaginative and surreal personality of Salvador Dalí, one of the most renowned painters of the 20th century, it is not surprising that, in 1969, he created a series of drawings dedicated to such an imaginative and surreal book. Thus was born Alice in Wonderland seen by Dalí, in a particularly surreal and abstract illustration exercise. Obviously, those of the Catalan genius are among the best and most important illustrations of Alicia ever.









































Browne, Escaping the Origin (1988)

One of the main problems that almost all illustrators of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland have faced is the long-standing influence of Tenniel, the first of them. Anthony Browne, British cartoonist and illustrator who created his particular vision of Alicia in 1988, explained in The Guardian how he had tried to escape the cliché, giving new zest and originality to his work. Based on the result, he succeeded.
































