SIM cards are something similar to the DNI of our mobile phone, the identifying document that allows the phone to access the networks to call, to send SMS or to connect to the internet. And until very recently, its existence was merely physical. But just as now we can have the DNI in digital format, SIM cards also work in electronic format, living inside a programmable chip.

But this is only the last step in a long and slow evolution that started from SIM cards that were the size of a credit card and that accompanied the first mobile phones to reach the market. Since then, the SIMs have undergone changes in appearance and internal construction, and perhaps it is time to take a look at them because there may not be much left until their physical appearance, that of a card that we can separate from the phone at will, disappears to always because of the arrival of the eSIM.

Giant cards in the 90s

In this evolution of SIM cards, we make a first stop at its origins, at the time when the cards were almost the size of a credit card. We are talking about a rigid card nearly 86 x 54 millimeters in size (at 0.76 millimeters thick) and that they were completely inserted inside a mobile phone. It is curious to think about this, in that the cards were completely housed inside the mobiles. Especially since now components such as the headphone jack are removed to allow more and more compression of the inside of the devices.

These cards they arrived in 1991 and they did not have any type of exterior stamping beyond having the slightly curved corners. They were usually inserted through the bottom of the mobile and were carried by the first mobile phones to go on sale. Some had the hole inside but to insert the card you had to remove the back cover of the phone, but the most common was to have a slot accessible from the outside. Like the Motorola 7500, for example.

The wildest cutout: going from SIM to mini SIM

The system was soon modernized as a more efficient design was developed for the SIM cards and they no longer needed to take up so much space. So it all came down to a small chip housed in the card and was cut quite a bit from the original plastic that made up the first SIMs. Hence, mini SIMs were born, whose size closely resembled that of microSD cards whose existence also seems doomed in the coming years. With the mini SIM, the die-cut corner also came to know exactly the correct position of the card and avoid malfunctions. ‘The corner marks the spot’, as Indiana Jones might say.

The mini SIM cards (although they were renamed SIM without other surnames) were released in 1996 and their size, after removing a large amount of plastic, it was 25 x 15 millimeters, maintaining the same thickness as its original sisters, 0.76 millimeters. This reduction meant a great saving of internal space for mobiles and the jump between the first and the second could be done “by hand”. If we still had a SIM and wanted to convert it into a mini SIM, it was enough to download the cutting plane, print it, place it on the SIM and apply the scissors.

Even less plastic but still the same thickness with the micro SIM

Before varying in another of their physical dimensions, thickness, SIM cards still experienced a further reduction in plastic in their manufacture. It was the one that occurred in the jump from mini SIM to micro SIM. This leap did cost as the standard was approved in 2003 but it took us 7 years to see telephones arrive on the market that had trays for this type of card. Curiously, they were released on board a tablet and not a mobile phone. It was the original iPad from 2010.

We went from the 25 x 15 millimeters of the mini SIM to the 15 x 12 millimeters of the micro SIM and the “transformation” could still be done by hand. In the micro SIM there was still some plastic surrounding the chip that contained the card’s identification data, but the fence was dangerously narrow. As in previous models, the micro SIMs also had a die-cut corner to facilitate placement. These micro SIM cards kept the thickness of 0.76 millimeters and were the last to have it, as there would still be another leap in the field of physical cards.

Thinner and plastic reduced to a minimum: make way for nano SIMs

And make way for what will in all probability be the last physical SIM cards that we know of, since programmable chips are already among us. With the arrival of nano SIM cards, the plastic on the cards was reduced to the bare minimum. The chip was slightly reduced in size and the cards were made thinner to 0.67 millimeters thick. The resulting format was 12.3 millimeters long and 8.8 millimeters wide. Virtually a chip stuck on an ultra-thin plastic holder. And yes, with the positioner punching.

These nano SIM cards could still be obtained from trimmed micro SIMs, although some card trays were a problem for the minimal difference in thickness, as the space in the phones was already quite tight. Nano SIMs landed in 2012, the same year the standard was approved, and they were put into circulation again on board an Apple device, the iPhone 5. They are the cards that we see arriving even today and, as we said in the introduction, quite possibly the last physics we get to know.

Goodbye to the physical card is the arrival of the eSIM

In 2016, the GSMA officially published the specifications of the first virtual SIM card, which was no longer a piece of physical plastic with a chip stuck to it to be integrated inside mobile phones and other devices. That is, it went from being an invariable external chip to a programmable internal chip. The virtual SIM or eSIM then erased at a stroke the need to request physical SIMs from operators for portability, which it opened the door to almost immediate portabilities.

The eSIM also opened the door to practically any device could be connected to mobile networksIt was only necessary that it had the internal eSIM chip to be able to link it to this or that operator. And of course, the door was opened to having multiple phone numbers on the same mobile, since hosting one or ten was just a matter of the memory capacity of the chip itself. Although the latter, unfortunately, has not yet arrived.

Programmable SIMs for immediate portability, multi-number phones and mobile connection on almost any device

Presented in 2016, we are in 2021 and mobile phones with eSIM have not yet caught on although we do see more models arrive with each season, and their evolution is appreciated in the presence of more and more connected watches. With the disappearance of the eSIM (which currently coexists with the SIMs in the phones that carry it), manufacturers also gain internal space by being able to remove the card tray, and a water inlet is subtracted (or will be subtracted) inside the telephone. Completely watertight mobiles are getting closer and closer, and we have already had some examples.