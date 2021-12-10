With a short work week, this Friday is full of musical news. It seems that the trend comes hand in hand with ballads and Billie eilish, Shawn Mendes or Ariana Grande (with Kid Cudi), they present us with perfect melodies for this new season.

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion – It Was A… (Masked Christmas)

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande Y Megan Thee Stallion they want to celebrate Christmas in fun and style. All three star in this Christmas carol which, although it was originally released as a joke, has a catchy melody. This is how (good) this sounds It Was A… (Masked Christmas).

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi – Just Look Up

Ariana Grande Y Kid cudi have been commissioned to give the melody to the soundtrack of the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, and present this ballad called Just look up (a kind of pun on the film’s title) that promises to make thousands of fans fall in love.

Shawn Mendes – It’ll Be Okay

Shawn mendes He has a very particular voice and style that sets him apart from the rest. A week ago the Canadian surprised his entire legion of fans with his new song called It’ll be ok.

Billie Eilish – Male Fantasy

Billie eilish It has become one of the Golden Eggs Hens of the music industry. Everything he releases becomes a hit and this week he has conquered us with his new ballad, Male Fantasy. You better get ready, this song promises to break your heart (in the best of ways).

Photos | Instagram @billieeilish