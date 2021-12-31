Among the highest revenues, Wijman highlights the mobile gaming market as the one with the highest revenues within its gaming apps, since 52% of the revenues in 2021 were directly from mobile video games.

Similarly, audiences for games and game content have continued to grow, even after the unprecedented addition of new players in 2020, with more than 3 billion new gamers this year, of which 55% came from Asia. Peaceful.

However, a report from the World Economic Forum indicates that Mexico is among the 10 countries with the largest market in the world for video games, a report that includes four Asian countries, Mexico and Russia as the most growing markets.

The largest market, China, will have an estimated industrial turnover of 493.00 million in 2021, which is expected to rise to 712,000 million in 2025, well ahead of the second place in the United States, where games are expected to generate 425,000 million. this year. Japan, in third place, also remains an exceptional market for video games, expected to generate $ 240 billion in 2025, four times the revenue of South Korea, the United Kingdom or India.