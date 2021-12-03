Oncología.mx.– The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conducts its annual hybrid conference from November 28 to December 2, 2021, and brings attendees together in person in Chicago or digitally. More than 19,000 attendees are registered for the in-person meeting, and another 4,000 join through online platforms.

In addition, it is possible to experience more than 2,000 scientific presentations, 1,500 educational exhibits and more than 300 educational courses, and to witness the cutting-edge radiological innovations of more than 500 exhibitors. It should be noted that each attendee, exhibitor and contractor must provide complete proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the event, as part of the sanitary measures established to prevent the spread of the virus.

One of the highlights was the presentation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it was possible to experience the possibilities of AI first-hand in the AI Theater, and visualize the future of clinical practice in the demonstration of AI Imaging in Practice, as well as connect with exhibitors from AI Showcase offering the latest innovations and technical solutions.

Additionally, as part of RSNA’s commitment to inclusion, this year we will offer Camp RSNA, the nursery in McCormick Place, at no cost to members. Open to children ages six months to 12 years, it offers a safe environment with a creative and personalized event program and a variety of age-appropriate and engaging activities led by trained professionals.

RSNA members can enroll in child care services through the RSNA 2021 registration website. Non-members can also experience the convenience of Camp RSNA (a registration fee applies) and can register for services directly at through a provider.

To learn more about the topic visit https://www.rsna.org/annual-meeting

DZ