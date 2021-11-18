Today, the news agency AP announced that the richest dog in the world, Gunther IV will sell his Miami villa –through your trust and caregiver-, which once belonged to the queen of pop, Madonna; However, the management of your trust is a mystery for those who did not even know that there is a millionaire dog.

The story of the richest dog in the world

Gunther IV, a German Shepherd, is the richest dog in the world and the person behind his fortune is the German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein, who bequeathed him a fortune of $ 80 million.

The countess had a multi-million dollar fortune, but having no children or close relatives and when she died she decided to leave everything to her faithful companion, at that time it was her dog, Gunther III and when she died, the inheritance passed to her son Gunther IV.

Today the dog owns properties in Italy, the Bahamas, a German farm and a $ 7.5 million Madonna mansion in Miami, but before taking over that property, the trustees of his trust considered buying Sylvester Stallone’s villa there. Location.

Currently, managers plan to sell Madonna’s former mansion for $ 31.75 million because there are great opportunities in Miami’s real estate market, which is active and with limited inventory.

With their trust they put together a show called Burgundians, which toured South Florida in 1999. They produced a television musical special called Global Revolution that aired on Italian television.

In 2006 they bought the Pontedera Football Club, an Italian football association in Tuscany and a women’s swimming team.

How does a pet trust work?

The moment the countess left an inheritance for her pet, that money was deposited in a trust.

Following that idea, a designated trustee takes charge of the money and can determine the destination of the resources.

Another great figure is the pet’s caretaker, who looks after its well-being and health, and has the responsibility to request payment for its services and expenses related to Gunther IV.

And also, there is an executor who makes sure that the trust is managed properly and that the funds are used for the benefit of the pet.

Who manages the Gunther IV trust?

It will read very ironic, but the dog’s wealth is in a trust managed by the Gunther Corporation of which Gunther IV is the CEO.

So far, his trust of nearly $ 500 million is managed by Carla Riccitelli, who is one of his primary caretakers and has taken over the last three generations of Gunther.

At 52 years old and based in Tuscany, the caretaker met the group that cared for Gunther almost 30 years ago and the connection to the trust’s mission made her join the team and helped to become part of Gunther Rescue to care for other animals.

