Renewed or die. This phrase with so much sense in fashion is also vital for other sectors such as art. They know this well at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, which has just renovated and expanded its collection under the eyes of the museum’s director, Manuel Borja-Villel.

The inauguration of the complete collection gets the Reina Sofía Museum to add more than 2,000 square meters of art to its extension (now more than 12,000 square meters spread over six floors) and already has more than 2,000 works. The

new Sabatini rooms, the inclusion of unpublished works and the redistribution of spaces make the Reina Sofía one of the top contemporary art museums in the world.

“Communicating glasses, 1881-2021”, The new collection of the Reina Sofía

The reordering and expansion of the Collection involves a look back that begins in 1881 and ends in the current year, covering topics as diverse as the contemporary condition of emigration, colonialism, ecology, gender identity or feminism.









The first chapter of all this change took place in May, when the first rooms were opened to the public under the name “Nos Ven: from modernity to developmentalism”. In those first 18 rooms, topics such as the hegemony of the United States during the Cold War, the exhibitions as a weapon of power of the Franco regime during development and the tourist boom, the Latin American utopian response or the feminist claim .

We will find other chapters such as the one called “The territories of the avant-garde: city, exhibitions and magazines”, in which the historical moments in which the artistic avant-gardes were born, between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th, or ” Exodus and Living Together ”, which explores the global financial crisis of 2008.

The complete collection of the museum, called “Communicating vessels, 1881-2021” It is presented divided by thematic spaces instead of by chronological order, and they also have bibliographic and archival documentation.

A rereading of the works that were already known, and a discovery of the new additions. Although without a doubt the novelty that we liked the most is that the presence of works of art signed by women has increased.

A renovated museum that On November 27, 2021 it can be visited completely free of charge.

