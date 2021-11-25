The Squid Game series has been one of the biggest successes Netflix has had in recent years, this k-drama brings together actors of yesteryear from Korea with great prestige. So, It is no coincidence that there are fans in your community asking for an anime-like adaptation of this popular series..

This is the case of Illustrious_Row which posted on Reddit anime versions of the main cast of The Squid Game. Each and every one of them were created from an artificial intelligence that adapted their faces and characteristic features as closely as possible to those of a character.

According to fans of The Squid Game Reddit, this artificial intelligence has had some bugs. For example, Sangwoo is the complete opposite of his character in the series or Deok-su seems a pretty girl (Although some people claim that it actually is). Be that as it may, this wouldn’t be the first interesting crossover we see and it won’t be the last.

Anime filter

In fact, if you want to know how you would look in an anime, you can use this filter that turns any of your photos into a perfect anime image. On their official page they have several samples of other famous artists so you can see the results you can get, some of them are like those of The Squid Game and others are public figures like Elon Musk:

We do not know if you will look like a character from Dragon Ball or from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), but it will surely be a version of you that you will want to carry on your mobile phone.

Be that as it may, share this filter with your otaku friends who will fulfill their dream of being part of one of their favorite anime.

What is The Squid Game about?

Although, if you have not seen these characters before and you are interested in knowing more about this interesting series, here we tell you more about it. The Squid Game (오징어 게임, Squid Game) is a South Korean survival-themed thriller and drama series (in a video game, we would say battle royale), which was released on September 17, 2021 on Netflix.

The Squid Game was written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, this series focuses on a contest in which 456 people in social exclusion (in the lowest economic stratum of Korean society) play a series of children’s games with so that you can get ahead, even if it means losing your life. Possible reward for whoever wins is 45.6 billion wonHwang had conceived the idea based on his own economic struggles early in his life, as well as economic inequality in South Korea.

The final game of the series, also the one that gives the title to the series, is the squid game, in which there can only be a single winner. This is played in an area that has different geometric shapes (circle, square or triangle) drawn on the ground that, taken together, appear to form a squid. If an attacker manages to pass through the defender and enter the squid’s head, he is proclaimed the winner of the game.

The Protagonists of The Squid Game

The two main protagonists of The Squid Game are Lee Jung-jae acting as Seong Gi-hun, “No. 456”. He is a driver addicted to gambling, especially horse racing, who lives with his mother and struggles to support his daughter financially, so he decides to participate in the game to pay off his outstanding debts that he has carried throughout his life.

The second is Park Hae-soo who plays Cho Sang-woo, “No. 218.” Unlike the rest, he is the head of a securities company. As a child he was friends with Gi-hun and managed to graduate from the prestigious Seoul National University, but is now wanted by the police on charges of tax evasion, money laundering, etc. They are two faces of the social exclusion of Korea represented in The Squid Game.

Since its premiere, it has become the most watched series on Netflix, with more than 142 million viewers around the world., then surpassing Bridgerton as the most watched series on the platform. In November 2021, it was announced that the series had been renewed for a second season, so we will have a lot of The Squid Game