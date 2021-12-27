The Oxxo logo has been redesigned by a tiktoker, who has made some “arrangements” to make it look like a luxury brand.

The video has been so successful among its followers that it is even one of its most viewed content with more than a million likes collected so far.

A young tiktoker redesigned the Oxxo logo as if it were a luxury brand and the result has now gone viral on the social network.

It would seem a lie, but Oxxo is one of the most recognized companies in various parts of the world, with Latin America being one of the regions where it has a greater presence.

And it is that, beyond entering into dilemmas about competition with “traditional” grocery stores, Oxxo has positioned itself in the taste of consumers thanks to the wide variety of products and services, which are increasing more and more. .

For this reason, the brand, which has several stores scattered throughout various parts of the country, is increasing its value and importance for consumers every day, so much so that, in some cases, it is a reason for network users to take it as a reference for their content.

The facts

This is the case of a Mexican tiktoker who, in his profile, calls himself @srbrander, which, among its wide catalog of videos, was in charge of redesigning the Oxxo logo and has made it look as if it were a luxury brand.

The result -the video- has been so successful among its followers that it is even one of its most viewed content, achieving, so far, more than a million likes thanks to its peculiar style.

If one looks at his videos, the reality is that it is nothing new that said user does this type of work, because the Oxxo logo is not the only one that has been retouched, although it is one of the most successful have had on your account.

In addition to the more than one million likes that the video of such tiktoker has received, it should be noted that, in total, among all its contents it has more than three million likes, it has more than 255 thousand followers and, according to what it mentions in his profile, he is a “brand designer”.

The big numbers of TikTok

While it is true that the Chinese social network was launched in 2016, it was not until last year, when the pandemic was decreed around the world, that it began to gain popularity among the new generations.

As of today, when we talk about TikTok, we are talking about something that goes beyond being an application to share videos, but about a platform that, in addition to adding new users, has made very interesting commercial alliances.

A few months ago, the ByteDance platform managed to exceed one billion users, a fact that adds to the list of great feats that it has accumulated in five years of life.

Recently, and as if this were not enough, TikTok unlocked another “trophy”, because according to the Internet 2021 Year in Review study signed by Cloudflare, the fashion social network has already surpassed the internet giant, Google, becoming the most popular site in the world.

This means that in just one year, the platform went from occupying the seventh place to being placed at the top, surpassing sites like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple Netflix and Amazon.

The growth of TikTok is due, among other factors, to the fact that content creators saw a large window in the Chinese social network to reach millions of Internet users, since, since the beginning of the confinement, the platform began to grow from a important way.

