The “Nenis” are already preparing their debit and credit cards for Good End 2021, where they will buy the raw materials they need to maintain their food or craft businesses and some of the most sought-after products in their Facebook and WhatsApp groups, where they already have an established clientele.

Women entrepreneurs have gained ground in the last year thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, as they offer all kinds of articles and services on social networks and compete with regular prices from any formal establishment, so their consumers generate a type of loyalty that no brand or company would achieve.

And although much has already been said about the method of commerce that the “Nenis” use on pages such as Market, on Facebook, where they agree to deliver products in public places or public transport stops, there is another niche in this same sector that competes directly with formal merchants and even with delivery applications such as Uber Eats, Didi Food or Rappi.

“Since they locked us up, I hardly go to any premises, that is, yes to the store or the greengrocer, but Even to cut my hair or buy homemade bread, I already have those who offer it to me to my house and it is better because they are neighbors and people from the same community trying to get ahead. What better way to win than someone who doesn’t even have to pay the rent of a place, “says Alberto.

All you have to do is open the massive social networks, find your residence neighborhood and choose the type of private group you want to join, since they no longer only create virtual communities to notify neighbors of cases of insecurity or lack of public services that occur in the area. , now there are more those pages destined to the grape harvest… especially of food.

For instance, Merca 2.0 studied the particular case of Colonia Valle Gómez, in the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office, where there are at least three groups destined only for local commerce and where the interaction of the inhabitants in social networks is frequent and systematic.

With more than 29 thousand members, the Facebook group “Col. Valle Gómez ”is the largest in the demarcation to offer from beauty, hygiene or home products, to food of all kinds and carpentry, blacksmith, plumbing, masonry, aesthetic or medical services… all at home!

However, in order to cover the immensity of needs of a neighborhood, the neighbors have had to diversify, since they have already found the marketing formula that works best for them: first, word of mouth recommendation, then dissemination in internal groups both on Facebook such as WhatsApp and, third, home delivery with a much lower price than the formal market.

“I realized that I no longer have to set up an inn, it is not necessary. I got into various WhatsApp groups from apartment or office buildings. Every day I send my menu early and there I go receiving the orders, I just have to have the food ready, pack it in the Styrofoam and send my daughter or my husband to deliver, as everything is right here around my house because it is more comfortable and earned more than when I rented the premises from here (Avenida Ferrocarril Hidalgo) ”, narrates Gisela, a street food vendor.

The “Nenis” and the Good End

Going to wholesale stores such as Costco, Sams Club or El Zorro Abarrotero is in the plans of many “Nenis” dedicated to the sale of food, beauty services and creation of crafts, as they assure that there are some products that they should buy in a box with discount, at least, to stock their businesses in the remainder of November and December.

Alma, for example, lives in a housing complex on Calle de Mellado, which created its own “Nenis” channel. 177 people are added to the WhatsApp group, including sellers and buyers.

The woman is only one of 12 who offers food there; there are those who sell cakes, tacos, homemade bread, Mexican snacks, regular food and, where appropriate, crepes.

“Well, I can’t buy fruit by piece, but flour, butter, jellies, milk, chocolate and even milk, yes. Yes, it is better to invest in one or two boxes of product that I know will last me and that it will come out because it sells well, Anyway, even if the discount is not much, I already win“Says Alma, who plans to stock up at the Sams Club Tepeyac as soon as the Good End 2021 starts.

La “Neni” also offers skincare items and, although she usually buys them on wholesale e-commerce platforms, on some occasions, when she finds similar prices, she takes various masks in self-service stores, so this will be another product. which you will be waiting to find in your hunt for offers.

Like her, Brenda plays an important role in that same housing unit, since she is the only one that sells items by catalog in the WhatsApp group. Since this is not the first year that he does it, he explains, he anticipated the discounts he could get on items from Jafra, Natura, Price Shoes, Vianey, Concord, Intima, Mary Kay, Yves Rocher and many more, and saved for four months to Good End 2021.

“The thing is to buy a lot at a discount, of what they ask you most, and offer it at a regular price when the Good End is over, so you save a little on the investment, but you also offer the things that you kept with your own Good End, let’s say, and leave them a little cheaper. As they are things from catalog, people then get lazy to go and get the sheet or perfume and since you take them to the door of their house, they end up preferring your discount, even if it is a little less than what the suppliers could give directly. … Well, that’s how I see it ”, explains the salesperson.

In one way or another, as well as these two women, the Good End may benefit the “Nenis” in two ways: the purchase and supply of their businesses and the opportunity to save and sell, because when they fall in the middle of the week, the saleswomen They hope that fewer people will fill the stores in this edition, either because of time, because of the ease and proximity that they offer them or because of the simple fear of contagion from Covid-19.

