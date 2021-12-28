In the United States, the NYSE Arca Petróleo index, which includes companies involved in oil exploration, production and development, posted the best performance, rising about 50%. In a note, Bloomberg noted that the performance of sector-related stocks is a kind of vindication of funds dedicated to energy, which are betting on the ability of energy companies to offset changing preferences of investors, rewarding them with increases. dividend programs and aggressive share buyback programs as commodity prices rise.

The Dow Jones, the S & P500 and the Nasdaq ended the year with gains of 16%, 25% and 20%. “US equities posted a third consecutive year of double-digit returns, which has only happened three times in history,” said Ben Laidler, Global Strategist at eToro.

When it comes to European stocks, European banks have had their best year in more than a decade, up 33%. England’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were up 14%; the CAC of France increased 27% and the Ibex of Spain 5%.

As for emerging markets, investors had high hopes at the start of the year, but the result has been the opposite: the persistence of COVID has sent the MSCI emerging markets index down 7% for the year.

Among these actions there was a 30% collapse of Chinese technology companies listed in Hong Kong, affected by measures by Beijing to limit their influence. Alibaba plunged nearly 50% and the Nasdaq Golden Dragon, the index of Chinese stocks traded in the United States, fell about 40%.

“China was hit by a regulatory technological crackdown and continues with the authorities’ new” common prosperity “policy,” says Laidler.

In America, the Merval of Argentina fell more than 60%, the Bovespa of Brazil 12%; while in Mexico the S & P / BMV IPC, the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, rose 19%, its best performance since 2010.