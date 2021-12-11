There is only one week left until the second season of The witcher land completely on Netflix and the series commanded by Lauren S. Hissrich has been busy at different premieres showing its qualities and novelties. Now the reviews of the specialized media have started to come out and we can tell you how the first notes of the return of the Witcher to Netflix, which will once again have Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra as the big stars of its cast, who will once again take on the roles of Geralt de Rivia, Ciri de Cintra and Yennefer de Vengerberg.

Below you can see some of the notes of the main media international

Comicbook – 90

Empire – 80

DigitalSpy – 80

TechRadar – 80

GamesRadar + – 75

Radio Times – 60

At this time and with these six reviews contemplated, the second season of The Witcher has a average grade of 78. It must be said that all the reviews released to date are based on the first six episodes of the season, so critics have not yet seen the last two. It is precisely for this reason that many media have decided not to rate the Netflix series yet for lack of knowing how it ends. However, we can draw a couple of conclusions: reception is being much more positive than the first season and many emphasize that it is a series darker, complex, but easier to follow thanks to its unique timeline unlike the three tracks that the first batch of chapters had. Remember that the second season of The Witcher arrives on Netflix on December 17.