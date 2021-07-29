The Xbox Game Pass subscription service is living big days. And it is that after the arrival of a high quality narrative indie like Last Stop and the almighty Microsoft Flight Simulator, today it is the turn of The Ascent. The Neon Giant video game lands on the Xbox platform with an interesting action RPG proposal focused on narrative and gameplay cooperative and with a visual section marked by cyberpunk aesthetics. The first reviews of the game have already started to come out and today we tell you how are the first notes of The Ascent, who comes ready to give the bell.

Below you can see some of the notes that The Ascent has received from the main media international

93 – COGconnected

90 – Gaming Bolt

90 – Checkpoint Gaming

90 – Gfinity

84 – PC Gamer

80 – VG247

80 – Jeuxvideo

80 – VGC

75 – Multiplayer

73 – Game Informer

70 – IGN

70 – Windows Central

60 – GameSpot

60 – True Achievments

50 – GamesRadar +

All Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox

As you can see, The Ascent has garnered notes for all tastes in its first hours of life, although the overall performance is still very good. At the moment, the Neon Giant title features a 75 average grade in Metacritic with 21 analyzes counted in its PC version and with a 64 with 15 reviews on its Xbox Series X version. There are still many media to launch your review, so nothing is final. And most importantly, it still remains for users to start playing it (at no additional cost if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber) so that they can draw their own conclusions.