In the year of its twenty-fifth anniversary, the Resident Evil saga has celebrated it with a new video game, Resident Evil Village, which has even been nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards, and now with a new movie which comes in the form of a reboot. In that sense, today we tell you how the Resident Evil First Notes: Welcome to Raccoon City, the film directed by Johannes Roberts (At 47 meters, The strangers: Night hunt) and that adapts in this reboot of the Capcom saga in theaters the first two installments of the video game franchise, with the presence of Jill Valentine, Chris and Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy.

Below you can see some of the notes from the main international media.

CNET – 80

Screen Rant – 80

Paste – 75

New York Post – 75

Polygon – 63

IGN – 60

Roger Ebert – 50

Slant – 50

AV Club – 42

Slashfilm – 40

The New York Times – 40

We Got This Covered – 40

Variety – 30

Los Angeles Times – 30

Wrap – 20

At the time of writing, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City features a Average grade of 44 in Metacritic with fifteen reviews reviewed, which places it among the highest rated Resident Evil film adaptations and only behind Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, the latest film starring Milla Jovovich. Positive reviews speak of a faithful adaptation and full of winks for fans, while the negatives argue that the film wants tell more things than you have time to develop and that those unfamiliar with the saga might have trouble following it fluently. Remember that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City opens today in Spanish cinemas.