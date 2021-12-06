After so many years of waiting, Halo Infinite is only two days away from its world premiere and can be enjoyed once and for all on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, as well as being available on December 8 on Xbox Game Pass. Luckily, the wait is getting more enjoyable as the Halo Infinite multiplayer mode is already available, but for all of you who are eager to read and see images about campaign mode, we announce that from SomosXbox we have already been able to enjoy the most extensive and incredible new adventure of the Master Chief to date.

As happened with Forza Horizon 5Halo Infinite is destined to be one of the best games of the year, if not the best game and exclusive to Xbox. The vast majority of media have rated Halo Infinite as an excellent game, as we have done in our review. Therefore, below we are going to show you how are the first notes of Halo Infinite being days before its official launch on the market.

Halo Infinite Review – Xbox Series X

This is how the first notes of Halo Infinite are being

Here we show you how the first Halo Infinite notes are being through the different international media. You can check the rest of the notes via OpenCritic.

IGN – 90

Game Informer – 93

GameSpot – 90

VG247 – 100

VideoGamer – 80

GamesBeat – 100

Windows Central – 100

TrueAchievements – 80

Atomix – 90

DualShockers – 90

Washington Post – 95

We are xbox – 98

– Press Start – 90

Stevivor – 95

LevelUp – 80

Pure Xbox – 90

TrueGaming – 85

XboxEra – 100

PoweUp! – 100

Checkpoint Gaming – 80

TheSixthAxis – 80

MondoXbox – 90

Dexerto – 90

Right now, Halo Infinite’s average score on OpenCritic is 86, with a 94% recommendation. In the case of MetaCritic, Halo Infinite has an average score of 87. We remind you that Halo Infinite will be available on December 8, 2021 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Game Pass on the same day of launch.