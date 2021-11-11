There are still a few days until the official premiere of Battlefield 2042, the new installment of war action from DICE and Electronic Arts, but the first analyzes of a game have already begun to come out that this time has relied on its multiplayer aspect. There is no doubt that this shooter is one of the most anticipated titles of the year and that it comes at the perfect time to liven up the Christmas holidays that will begin in the coming weeks, so the time has come to know how the Battlefield 2042 first notes right after it has been released too Call of Duty: Vanguard, the new from Activision and the main competition of the DICE saga.

Below you can see some of the notes of the main international media.

EGM – 100

Jeuxvideo – 90

Digital Trends – 90

The Games Machine – 90

Press Start Australia – 85

Gameblog – 80

Attack of the Fanboy – 80

Checkpoint Gaming – 80

PlaySense – 80

Hardcore Gamer – 70

Stevivor – 45

When will you be able to download Battlefield 2042?

At the time of writing, Battlefield 2042 has a grade point average of 81 on Metacritic with 13 reviews contemplated (in its PC version, the only one that currently has published analyzes). For now the title of DICE advantage in note to Call of Duty: Vanguard, although some media explain that the game has technical problems that must be solved as soon as possible. When it comes to gameplay, Battlefield 2042 seems to deliver everything it promised and more, so fans can rest easy on game modes and fun. Remember that Battlefield 2042 is coming next November 19 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms.