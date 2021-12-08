Among the most requested features by PS5 users is the power implement different boards to Sony’s new generation console. While we wait for the Japanese company to decide to launch its own models on the market, the other great request is already among us.

Scuf has finally presented its own DualSense models, with improved features, although the look we have become accustomed to is largely maintained. Available from today, these are the three models that you can access, with their prices:

Scuf Reflex : $ 199.

: $ 199. Scuf Reflex Pro : $ 229.

: $ 229. Scuf Reflex FPS: $ 259.

As is customary in the brand’s controls, the Reflex have four levers on the back of the controller. They can be reprogrammed or disabled with a button, although for convenience they can also be removed. In the case of Reflex and Reflex Pro they have the traditional adaptive triggers, but in the FPS model the trigger acts as if it were the click of a mouse, with a single touch. In addition, it does not have vibration to increase its lightness and avoid unwanted vibrations.

The grip has also been improved in Reflex Pro and FPS, for greater comfort and resistance. The joystick have been revised, even with interchangeable options such as long, short, domed and concave, depending on the user’s taste.

Finally, initially only black is available, although with the passage of time the range of colors will increase to buy with white, gray, black, orange, navy blue and red.